You killing to get power? DP Ruto told after his convoy killed a 7 year old boy

Sidney Mamba Felix, the 7-year-old boy who was ran over by DP William Ruto’s convoy in Busia County, has died.


Felix was ran over on Friday by one of the DP’s vehicles that was carrying his Press team.

Here are some reactions from Kenyans:

  1. Ukiona cha mwezio chanyolewa chako kitiye maji.We like delving much on others problems only to down fall them.Look before u leap.Now ajali ni ajali ya nani au ni ya nani.What is wise now from a wise person is condolation,not calling names.No body wants what or expects what to hapen.Accident occurs even in your house,within u.I condole with the grieveved ones,n l say you take heart.

