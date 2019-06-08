You killing to get power? DP Ruto told after his convoy killed a 7 year old boy

Sidney Mamba Felix, the 7-year-old boy who was ran over by DP William Ruto’s convoy in Busia County, has died.



Felix was ran over on Friday by one of the DP’s vehicles that was carrying his Press team.



Here are some reactions from Kenyans:

When Pastor Ng'ang'a run over a woman we saw him in Court.. even after he was aquitted the DPP appealed…

We want to see the same energy on DP Ruto and his goons…

People Must go to Court!!🌈 pic.twitter.com/sP3piKeiVH — Samuel Githaiga (@GithaigaSamuel2) June 8, 2019

Keep doing it Dr. Dp Ruto, and slow down on politics a little bit you're exposing your tactics so much — Amos khaemba (@amoskhaemba4) June 7, 2019

JUST IN: Seven year-old boy run over by DP Ruto's convoy dies in hospital. https://t.co/dkWOmChZhS pic.twitter.com/cJmzD5B9Cu — Nairobi News (@Nairobi_News) June 8, 2019

So DP Ruto killed a young boy?

But itumbi showing us how he planted Rice in a Suit — Mandela Onchwati (@mandelaonchwati) June 8, 2019