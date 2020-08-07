‘You are stuck in the 1960s with primitive economic policies’- Dr David Ndii blasts Uhuru

Uhuru is stuck in 1960s. Clawback, re-centralization and counter-reform everywhere. Its futile. The future of Kenya is devolved power and decentralized government. Kazi bure. Someone needs to tell this failure to start packing. This nonsense will not survive him.

This man is stuck in 1960s. Clawback, re-centralization and counter-reform everywhere. Its futile. The future of Kenya is devolved power and decentralized government. Kazi bure. Someone needs to tell this failure to start packing. This nonsense will not survive him. https://t.co/VoPfcjduok — David Ndii (@DavidNdii) August 7, 2020