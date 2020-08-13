‘You are part of the SYSTEM and Deep State, ODM is not in government’- Raila tells off DP Ruto

Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga told off Deputy President William Ruto over claims that there exists dark forces in the SYSTEM /Deep Stare that is determined to block his presidential bi come 2022.

“As you know, where I am I hold no position in the government of the Republic of Kenya. Kenya is led by the President whose name you know and his deputy whose name you also know. So if you are talking about the deep State, who is there? It’s the president and his deputy,” Raila said.

Speaking at a press conference on Thursday, Raila his party which is the main opposition holds no position in the government.

“Go and ask the Deputy President which deep State he is talking about… we are not in government as ODM. So we don’t know about this deep State,” he said.

Raila was however quick to note that his party has scanned the environment in which they operate and have take stock of past experiences as lessons learnt and therefore ready for 2022.

Ruto had on Tuesday dared the “system” to bring it on, saying, he has God and the majority hustlers to back what he said was an unstoppable 2022 presidential campaign.

DP Ruto said his current struggles and challenges are similar to efforts to block him and President Kenyatta’s candidature in 2013.

“I just want to tell them: We’re waiting for you. This system, this deep State we are being told about, we are waiting for it,” Ruto said at his Karen home.

Interior Principal Secretary Karanja Kibicho the alleged face of the System rubbished Ruto’s claim that there exists a ‘deep state’ in Kenya seeking to block his ascension to power.

“It is a term used by people loosely to mean probably bad things. When you are told deep state, you don’t think those are preachers and pastors. This definition is outrageous as it can get.”

Kibicho said there is no ‘deep state’, adding that the government is structured in a manner that everyone can see.