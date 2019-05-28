You are not a hustler but an elite cartel who defends super thieves and looters -DP Ruto told

I am sincerely disappointed in William Ruto. He calls himself a hustler. Yet he only defends highly connected criminals stealing hundreds of millions and billions from the commoner. The mabwenyeye who ensure hustlers have no space to grow.

When will he defend the common thief like those ones lynched for stealing wallets and phones? These are the real hustlers who out of despondency and our harsh economic pangs elect the path of capitalist puratnical concept ” end justify the means” .

You saw Ngarita being dragged to court, did Ruto defend her? You saw those KRA petty thieves, did Ruto call a presser/rally to defend them… You even saw that man who stole a beer in some bar and was jailed for 3 years…. Did Ruto defend him?

Ruto has not even defended Jared Otieno and his gang.

Ruto defended Waititu for stealing money meant to benefit the ordinary hustlers in Kiambu. He defended theft at Arror meant to defend ordinary hustlers in Elgeyo Wilderness.

The Bible says in the end there shall be many fakes who call my name.

Why has Ruto not defended Ngarita? Has he defended Kabura or any other local hustling thief you know? Or even those Chicken thieves rotting in Industrial area?