You are an ignorant fool,let the police do their work, Hon. Kabogo blasts Murkomen

Former Kiambu Governor William Kabogo has hit out at Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen over his remarks that Dennis Itumbi’s arrest was moronic.

Itumbi is the Secretary of Innovation, Digital and Diaspora Communication in the office of the President.

In a tweet on Thursday evening, Kabogo asked Murkomen to let the police do their work.

“Ndugu the last I knew is that you’re the leader of the majority at the Senate, and therefore part of government. Are you not concerned that someone wants to kill the DP. Let the cops do their work. Me think,” he said.

This comes after Murkomen questioned whether Itumbi was arrested for forwarding the alleged letter to assassinate Deputy President William Ruto in a ‘Tangatanga’ WhatsApp group.

“So @OleItumbi was arrested for forwarding an alleged fake letter to a WhatsApp group dubbed “TangaTanga”? How many people in this country forwarded that document? Will all the media houses that published the document be charged? This is ridiculously moronic,” he said.

Itumbi was arrested on Wednesday in connection with the fake Ruto assassination letter. He will be detained at Muthaiga Police Station for five days to pave way for investigations.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigation (DCI) wants the 256 members of the WhatsApp group Itumbi shared the assassination letter to record a statement.