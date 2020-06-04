You are a fake general, you betrayed your foot soldiers’- ex CS Echesa mocks DP Ruto

Former Sports Cabinet Secretary Rashid Echesa has mocked Deputy President William Ruto for keeping quiet as his foot-soldiers were hauled out of office by President Uhuru Kenyatta. Jubilee purge that that kicked off in the senate last week finally docked at the National Assembly. More than 40 tanga tanga MPs have been affected by Jubilee and NASA purge.

Senators Prof Kithure Kindiki, Kipchumba Murkomen, Susan Kihika were the first on the chopping board and were closely followed by several other senators who were de-whipped and removed from senates committees. About 12 senators were affected. In the National Assembly Majority Whip Hon Benjamin Wasiali and his deputy Hon Cecil Mbarire were kicked out on 2nd June at a Jubilee Group Meeting, later 16 MPs among them Hon Moses Kuria, Kimani Ichung’wa, Esther Wahome among others were kicked out of crucial house committees. NASA also kicked out several tanga tanga sympathizers and therefore a total of about 45MPs have been de-whipped and DP Ruto is mute

The Jubilee Party purge has triggered a dramatic falling out within Deputy President William Ruto’s camp, his allies are now questioning why he has gone mute in the wake of their removal from various positions.

Former Sports Cabinet Secretary Rashid Echesa drew first blood Wednesday when he lashed out at the DP for his silence after Tuesday’s sacking of Mumias East MP Benjamin Washiali as the Majority Whip.

“I am sure if Mr Ruto had pleaded with the President, Mr Washiali would have survived the axe,” Mr Echesa said.

He added: “There has been talk about Mr Atwoli and Oparanya pushing for the changes, but I never saw them at State House. The person I saw was the Deputy President and unfortunately, he didn’t raise a finger on the fate of Mr Washiali”.

“The DP is the General, and we have been fighting for him. I can’t understand how a General can abandon his troops and remain silent when they are being purged the way we have seen in Jubilee Party,” he said.

Echesa seems to read from the same script as Prof Makau Mutua who also wondered why Ruto never raised a finger as his backers were being humiliated.

Prof Makau Mutua@makaumutua: I thought Jubilee rebel MPs would CONFRONT Uhuru Kenyatta today at State House and shoot down his PURGE in the National Assembly! Midomo tu

I am FLABBERGASTED @WilliamsRuto foot soldiers like @kipmurkomen and @susankihika are being picked off one by one while he cowers under the bed in Karen. The man from Sugoi should stand up and defend his men and women. No general abandons his fighters