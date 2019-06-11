You are a coward keen on amazing wealth, you can’t go to war with us- DP Ruto mocked by youth who invaded Statehouse with a knife

This post on social media by Brian Kibet, the 25 yr old who invaded Statehouse seems to be a cold slap on DP Ruto, many Kalenjins think DP is surrounded by cartels keen on amazing wealth through any means necessary including looting from the National Cereals and Produce board.

Here is the post by Brian Kibet

Those who fear death are not supposed to go with us into this war.

Those who fear death were not supposed to be appostles of Jesus Christ. Jesus Christ promised his disciples that they will be persecuted. Some of them will be killed.

Deuteronomy 20:8 And the officers shall speak further to the people, and say, ‘What man is there that is fearful and fainthearted? Let him go back to his house, lest the heart of his fellows melt as his heart.’

___

Every courageous man, let him take his weapons.

I have mine already.

Pray for this God’s army that we hold fast to our weapons.

We fight for the oppressed, the poor.

We are poor and oppressed.

Let those who fear death go back home lest they make the hearts of their brothers to fear death.

Our enemies have taken away our land. That is why I am going into this war.

My land was taken away by Kitosh and other foreigners.

My inheritance was taken away by strangers.

Every generation has a responsibility to defend itself from foreigners who oppress them.

My ancestors were Kings.

They prophesied that though they left to my fathers and me an inheritance of great wealth, we must always rise and defend ourself when enemies attack us.

My ancestors prophesied how my inheritance would be stolen by foreigners. Their prophesy has come true.

Let me now apply their prophesy on how to get back my inheritance from these foreigners. Me

Proverbs 27:24 for riches do not last for ever; and does a crown endure to all generations?

Our enemies fear the public from rising up in arms against them.

They fear the truth.

The reason I post without fear is because, they cannot arrest me. If they arrest me, my people will kill them because I am final year BSc Mechanical Engineering.

They cannot kill me, because

if they kill me, my people will kill them.

Please let me reveal the truth to my people.