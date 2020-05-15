Yes, I met President Uhuru, CCM will be in a coalition with Jubilee – Governor Rutto confirms

The first governor of Bomet H E Isaac Rutto has confirmed he had a meeting with President Uhuru Kenyatta, in which they discussed among other things a government of national unity, his party Chama Cha Mashinani will form a post election coalition with Jubilee.
In a statement to newsrooms, Governor Rutto said his party has agreed to work with the President, they are currently finalizing paper work and the memorandum will be deposited at the Political Parties Board by next week.
“The Party Leader Hon Isaac Rutto met with the President H.E Uhuru Kenyatta and agreed in principle that the two parties work together in the interest of peace, cohesion and development in the country,” read the statement in part.
Earlier this week, news that President Kenyatta had sent a chopper to pick Rutto from his rural home in Bomet nearly broke the internet with excitement, Governor Rutto is a close ally of Baringo Senator Gedion Moi, who has since signed a post election coalition with Uhuru’s Jubilee Party recently.
In return, Senator Moi’s Party KANU was awarded the position of leader of Majority in Senator, where Hon Samuel Poghisio replaced Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Onesmass Kipchumba Murkomen.
“As you may recall, Isaac Rutto was the first NASA principal to do a handshake with the President before the repeat election when he joined him at a campaign rally at Kapkatet on 8 September 2017 and endorsed his re-election and pledged to work with the President,” added the statement.
President Uhuru recently succeeded in replacing key Deputy President William Ruto’s lieutenants from Senate committees, something which has generated a lot of talks on what is in it for the Deputy President William Ruto.
Apart from Isaac Rutto and former Eldama ravin MP Hon Musa Sirma, President Uhuru is putting together a team of politicians mainly from Rift Valley to help knip DP Ruto’s wings ahead of 2022. DP Ruto already lost favour with people owing to massive looting of projects in Kalenjin land including Arror and Kimwarer dams, looting of NCPB thus collapse of maize farming among other things. Ruto is also accused of setting up sons of Kalejins to loot for him many of them are facing corruption charges thus ruining their careers.
Comments
Anonymous says
Fat man, you are full of shit as the pimp son of fossil moi.
You should pitch for your own party than joining a vampire formation drafted by mt kenya fraudster thieves with empty skull all through.
You late dad must very dissapointed with for meeting the devil son of a fossil thief and accepting to join him in his satanic schemes of protecting all they loots they’ve looting without shame.
What a waste of space.
Anonymous says
There’s nothing new to come from these self seekers
Anonymous says
Is the word “vampire” the only English word you know?
Anonymous says
Yes cos the assh*le assassinated many kenyans to enforce his thiefing election as he was making all those his ombie forces in uniform sucrificing their blood to his family and personal demons.
Yes, the bastard is infeed a vampire election their and a fraudster.
Simple english educable chap: do you a better mt kenya word for him beyond the mt kenya mungliki warlord.
Anonymous says
ENYEWE “VINDU VICHENJANGA”
Anonymous says
This well narrated video by CHRIS KUMEKUCHA makes the ASSUMPTION that the poor voters of Kenya do determine the outcome of elections in this beautiful, but economically ruined, REPUBLIC!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cv_HqzWFFxE
Since 12/12/1963, elections have been FREAK SHOWS intended to appease and deceive the poor and ignorant Kenyan voters into thinking that they have some stake in the outcome of this carefully rigged game when the voters line up for hours to cast their votes! This assumption is a blatant bold face lie!
Kenya is one tribe totalitarian REGIME working for this particular tribal elites and their foreign associates towards these individuals personal wealth building!
The system is determine dominate the 99.99% of the Kenyan population by creating poor and controlled underclass citizens with no say in what is happening around or to them!
There is no doubt about that!
Anonymous says
‘The kenyatta ,Ondinga and Moi families among others are the dynasties. The system they are forming is how they and in future their children will rule Kenya for everto protect their stolen wealth like land . They are scared that an outsider will become president and to force them to return all the stolen lands and other assets.Its important for Kenyans to understand this.”
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=n3SvgIFXSFU
The MPs you are talking about have been handpicked by the the three families dynasties and have elections rigged on their behalves by the associates of these ruling families! These MPs and MCAs are sucking the buttocks of the three dynasties for their livelihoods! The MPs and MCAs are sellouts!!! Find new young Kenyan PATRIOTS who will genuinely defend KENYAN Citizens!!
Anonymous says
These ardent Ruto supporters are now AFRAID FOR their BLOODY lives despite the fact that they were licking William Ruto’s butts for a living and defending William Ruto while he was busy looting and auctioning public resources to foreign interests and sharing the loots with them!
While enjoying William Ruto’s loots, their lofty lifestyles and salaries were being subsidized by poor Kenyan taxpayers after William Ruto rigged elections for them!!
WHY MUST POOR KENYANS BE NOW FORCED TO SYMPATHIZE WITH these greedy idiots who have never represented them???
I DO NOT WISH DEATH ON THEM; but the public must IGNORE THEIR WOLF CRIES the same way their have ignored the ordinary Kenyan citizens they pretend to represent!
THIEVES DO NOT REPRESENT ANYBODY EXCEPT THEMSELVES!! THESE ARE PROFESSIONAL THIEVES RUNNING AMOK!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4F0T4IE2d14
Anonymous says
THE HUDUMA NUMBAS COLLECTION WAS THE AUCTIONING OF KENYAN CITIZENS IDENTIFICATION TO FOREIGN BIG DATA HOUSES:
QUOTE
This government that is lasting 6 years has spent 6 billions on huduma numbas promising to deliver better services and yet with covid 19 and the floodings it has failed because no services and food has been delivered to the Kenyans.
In resume, the government today is characterized by mind-boggling corruption, law defying impunity and absolutely basal incompetence.
UNQUOTE
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kZuMW07niww
William Ruto’s Presidency will never do Kenya or Kenyans any good because of his corruption and his tendency towards violence towards Kenyans!!