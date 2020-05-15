Yes, I met President Uhuru, CCM will be in a coalition with Jubilee – Governor Rutto confirms

The first governor of Bomet H E Isaac Rutto has confirmed he had a meeting with President Uhuru Kenyatta, in which they discussed among other things a government of national unity, his party Chama Cha Mashinani will form a post election coalition with Jubilee.

In a statement to newsrooms, Governor Rutto said his party has agreed to work with the President, they are currently finalizing paper work and the memorandum will be deposited at the Political Parties Board by next week.



“The Party Leader Hon Isaac Rutto met with the President H.E Uhuru Kenyatta and agreed in principle that the two parties work together in the interest of peace, cohesion and development in the country,” read the statement in part.

Earlier this week, news that President Kenyatta had sent a chopper to pick Rutto from his rural home in Bomet nearly broke the internet with excitement, Governor Rutto is a close ally of Baringo Senator Gedion Moi, who has since signed a post election coalition with Uhuru’s Jubilee Party recently.

In return, Senator Moi’s Party KANU was awarded the position of leader of Majority in Senator, where Hon Samuel Poghisio replaced Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Onesmass Kipchumba Murkomen.

“As you may recall, Isaac Rutto was the first NASA principal to do a handshake with the President before the repeat election when he joined him at a campaign rally at Kapkatet on 8 September 2017 and endorsed his re-election and pledged to work with the President,” added the statement.

President Uhuru recently succeeded in replacing key Deputy President William Ruto’s lieutenants from Senate committees, something which has generated a lot of talks on what is in it for the Deputy President William Ruto.

Apart from Isaac Rutto and former Eldama ravin MP Hon Musa Sirma, President Uhuru is putting together a team of politicians mainly from Rift Valley to help knip DP Ruto’s wings ahead of 2022. DP Ruto already lost favour with people owing to massive looting of projects in Kalenjin land including Arror and Kimwarer dams, looting of NCPB thus collapse of maize farming among other things. Ruto is also accused of setting up sons of Kalejins to loot for him many of them are facing corruption charges thus ruining their careers.