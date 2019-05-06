Yes, i am being deported from South Africa- Miguna’s SONU chair Wafula Buke confirms

By Wafula Buke

It has become necessary for me to prematurely come back home from South Africa. My Facebook post on mmusi maimane, the DA presidential candidate and of course my sympathies for EFF have not gone down well with the donors.

I have since been told that the DA is our partner and the donor. Now I can understand observer reports that have us hell over the years. In any case my mission was to observe “observers” and engage with the ordinary voters while my colleague Phillip makabongo (chair migori county) was to stick to the official script.

I have never been an observer before so operationalizing my mission has hit challenges. I just hope I get a chance visit the EFF office. I visited the ANC office at night with hired guide from Soweto. Ninasija.