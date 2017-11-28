World Leaders Honour Raila By Boycotting Uhuru Swearing In Ceremony, #PM Netanyahu Magufuli Resist

*The Inaugration attendance and representation is wanting.*

Does it have something to do with acceptability? Oh yes, most of tge invited world leaders kept off in solidarity with NASA Supreme Leader Raila Odinga.

Israel prime minister had a last minute change of heart after he got a full briefing of how Uhuru rigged his way to the 2nd term.

President Magufuli cited personal reasons why he kept off.

Only these weak and meek African Countries have presidents at Kasarani. Somalia, Namibia, Ethiopia PM, South Sudan, Botswana, Djibouti, Zambia, Gabon, Uganda and Rwanda

I can tell you this is a sign of tale tell whether you refuse to acknowledge or you just argue for the sake it. As a supporter of the Government you must be scratching your head asking what went wrong.

If we have no South Africa, Nigeria, Tanzania, Egypt, Morocco, Tunisia, Ghana, DRC, Gambia etc who play same league as Kenya then relax and watch this space. Much more May come.

Even African Union (AU) is not adequately represented.

Not even UN send a representative. TVs are busy flashing Mukhisa Kituyi the SG UNICTAD name to hoodwink Kenyans that UN is with us. Mukhisa is attending just like any other Kenyan. Those who understand how UN works then you know that can’t send your own son to represent you on such a forum.

For those who have come and given a chance to talk, have found themselves with no content to talk about. They are simply flat.

You heard what the DP said in his speech. Unlike last time when he cried which was even better on messaging, today he was with no substance, vigour and excitement he usually has.

Uhuru is still speaking now but, he should just rethink about his working environment. It may be very difficult for him. Thank you



My opinion.S.W.