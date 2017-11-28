World Leaders Honour Raila By Boycotting Uhuru Swearing In Ceremony, #PM Netanyahu Magufuli Resist

*The Inaugration attendance and representation is wanting.*
Does it have something to do with acceptability? Oh yes, most of tge invited world leaders kept off in solidarity with NASA Supreme Leader Raila Odinga.
Israel prime minister had a last minute change of heart after he got a full briefing of how Uhuru rigged his way to the 2nd term.
President Magufuli cited personal reasons why he kept off.
Only these weak and meek African Countries have presidents at Kasarani. Somalia, Namibia, Ethiopia PM, South Sudan, Botswana, Djibouti, Zambia, Gabon, Uganda and Rwanda
I can tell you this is a sign of tale tell whether you refuse to acknowledge or you just argue for the sake it. As a supporter of the Government you must be scratching your head asking what went wrong.
If we have no South Africa, Nigeria, Tanzania, Egypt, Morocco, Tunisia, Ghana, DRC, Gambia etc who play same league as Kenya then relax and watch this space. Much more May come.
Even African Union (AU) is not adequately represented.
Not even UN send a representative. TVs are busy flashing Mukhisa Kituyi the SG UNICTAD name to hoodwink Kenyans that UN is with us. Mukhisa is attending just like any other Kenyan. Those who understand how UN works then you know that can’t send your own son to represent you on such a forum.
For those who have come and given a chance to talk, have found themselves with no content to talk about. They are simply flat.
You heard what the DP said in his speech. Unlike last time when he cried which was even better on messaging, today he was with no substance, vigour and excitement he usually has.
Uhuru is still speaking now but, he should just rethink about his working environment. It may be very difficult for him. Thank you
My opinion.
S.W.
Comments
Anonymous says
Fraudsters where having their own function doomly.
They mock GOD as they wish yet they know they are fraudsters in the face of all kenyans part from their mungiki followers.
Very shitty indeed.
Timothy says
Anonymous says
Tim, please come to my place in Kibera. Rent is low
res says
Kenya has a president as you enjoy your mayhem.
Baby Gee says
For how long will he rule??? You are in denial whether sworn in or not Uhuru is soon going to P.O. Box Gatundu. Uhuru will not serve it is not yet over, how are they enjoying Mayhem, they are mourning the dead who have been killed by Your rogue President who wants to hang onto Power by force first he killed Chris Msando without caring he had children. We a People can never be defeated he can use his mungiki gangsters but he cant finish 70% of Kenyans who want him out. Am glad he invited many heads of States but only a few turned up only the rogues like him showed up. HAhahahah hehehehe
Arokjasigama says
congratulation president of Mungiki nation
FM says
@res,you need to think deeply over your mother’s reputation despite living amongst the rich,is she a thief?,murderer? Etc,especially when those she only has in her circle are slums dwellers with suspicious characters,she will add no value to her household,her white boy friends might not contribute this time round.
Baby Gee says
Those slum dwellers are Kenyans whom he is fighting for Raila is fighting for the poor and a good system of Government he is not selfish like Your Uthamaki clan. Are slum People not humnan beings? Is Raila a slum dweller? The murderer is Uhuru Kenyatta who killed Chris Msando and chopped his hand to hang onto Power the problem Kenyans are facing is because of Electrol Fraud called Uhuru Kenyatta, Jubilee and IEBC. What has Raila done wrong? Kenyans are not adjusting to a Third stolen election so Your Commander in Chief of mungiki will soon go home because Kenyans are not moving on.
jonie says
As long as we live,we cnt and we will never think or plan things as God do. so i urge MRS to stop seeing Uhuru and see God….Why is your God failing you then if you people pray the true God? stop day dreaming for your ownsake
FM says
@johnie, #Yemi Alade,why are you playing this Malaya,and mentioning God here,we never had sponsors(state machineries) to make God see us.
Anonymous says
FM.Alone what you are writing show’s how useless you are.I wish some one will call your mother,sister or Daughter the same name. You are just hopeless person who don’t even respect himself. Bureabisa.
Nelly from German says
Our Kenya President is Mr Uhuru Kenyatta !! The Can an History is gone.Oh no.20 .22.see you then ,if at all.