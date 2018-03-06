‘Winnie Odinga Will Be Prime Minister in Ruto’s Government before She Becomes President – Mutahi Ngunyi

Jubilee Propagandist and commentator Mutahi Ngunyi has predicted that Raila Odinga last born daughter Winnie Odinga will be Kenya’s first female president.
In his weekly YouTube blog, The Fifth Estate, Ngunyi argued that there was no time left for the Opposition leader to become Kenya’s president.
The controversial analyst claimed that hopes seemed lost for Odinga but that the NASA principal’s daughter will rule the country after Deputy President William Ruto is through with his term.
“His daughter Winnie Odinga would become the first woman president of Kenya after William Ruto and you can take that to the bank as a prediction and borrow a loan using it,” he opined.
Ngunyi ‘predicted’ that Winnie will first debut in politics as the first female Prime Minister in William Ruto’s government.
He also argued the opposition leader should be accorded some respect in regards to crucial roles he has played in Kenya’s politics.
“In my view, we should show some grace towards Raila Odinga, the way Uhuru Kenyatta has shown him a lot of grace. Surely, he deserves some respect,” the analyst said.
And to heal the country and rid it of Gikuyu and Kalenjin political hegemony, Ngunyi said the constitution must be changed. He likened the country’s constitution to an old eagle seeking renewal by painfully shedding off parts of its body to pluck out the things that do not work.
This is not the first time the controversial political scientist has made a prediction about Raila’s daughters’ political future. He had made the same over Rosemary before he pulled out of politics due to health concerns.
Ngunyi further argued that the 2010 constitution is Kenya’s main problem which needed to be changed to end the Gema and Kalenjin dynasty dominating the country’s politics. He recommended that the country needed to return to a diluted version of the Kofi Annan formula by 2022.
Comments
Mkenyamkenya says
Uthamaki in the works. The idea here is to soften Raila’s stand and maybe give him restoration that her daughter is destined to be so he should just hung his boots and forget NASA plus the co-principals. The true agenda here is to have NASA support the ill-fated bill sponsored by some from rift and majority from the mount. And maybe in disguise coerce cunningly, Raila and his base to board the Ruto bandwagon. Knowing Ngunyi pretty well, I smell something fishy. This dude made his entire career off of Raila, and you know how and indeed what I mean here. Can he suddenly be a Raila darling? I doubt.
My broad thinking is uthamaki have realised that Raila VS Ruto, the scale is so tilted that the rigging machine (IEBC) wont succeed to reverse. Raila commands a good following and respect from majority of the rift and the mount than Ruto does. And given that the mount wont support Ruto’s bid for the presidency en mass, and wont have one of their own in the debe, Raila is likely to be the benefited. Interesting enough, this is likely to be so with or without NASA unity. And hence the much vigor in fighting the Wanjigis. So the bills main intent is to have the mount maintain the status quo by getting the premier and Ruto, a ceremonious presidency. The argument which they will succesfuly put accross is that without it Ruto is getting none of the Mount support. On this, already they had started lobbying to deny Ruto the party leadership and install one of their own as a lifetime party leader for jubilee.
Remember, In the next ballot, Raila is the kingmaker.
NASArites, Wake up and smell the coffee. you are being set-up. If and when this malicious bill come your way, oppose it vehemently. Bring it for referendum and we will do the same.
Anonymous says
The Kikuyus (ravenous Wolves) really hates Odinga Family and RAO in partucular.