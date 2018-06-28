Full List of Kalenjin MPs and Senators Who BOYCOTTED William Ruto’s Meeting Yesterday at Weston

Deputy President William Ruto yesterday organized a meeting of Kalenjin MPs and Senators in a bid to squash attempts oust Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen and simmer disquiet from his own backyard.

However, only a handful of nondescripts showed up.

Here is the list of the real deal who BOYCOTTED Ruto’s meeting yesterday at Weston-;

1. Hon Alfred Keter (Nandi Hills)

2. Hon Vincent Tuwei (Mosop)

3. Hon Alex Kosgey (Emgwen)

4. Hon Silas Tiren (Moiben)

5. Hon Kangogo Bowen

6. Hon Janet Sitienei

7. Hon Gladys Shollei

8. Senator Margaret Kamar

9. Hon Wilson Kogo

10. Hon Samuel Moroto

11. Hon Hon Joshua Kandie

12. Hon Hon William Kisang

13. Hon Tanui

14. Hon Moses Cheboi

15. Hon James Murgor.