Full List of Kalenjin MPs and Senators Who BOYCOTTED William Ruto’s Meeting Yesterday at Weston

Deputy President William Ruto yesterday organized a meeting of Kalenjin MPs and Senators in a bid to squash attempts oust Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen and simmer disquiet from his own backyard.
However, only a handful of nondescripts showed up.
Here is the list of the real deal who BOYCOTTED Ruto’s meeting yesterday at Weston-;
1. Hon Alfred Keter (Nandi Hills)
2. Hon Vincent Tuwei (Mosop)
3. Hon Alex Kosgey (Emgwen)
4. Hon Silas Tiren (Moiben)
5. Hon Kangogo Bowen
6. Hon Janet Sitienei
7. Hon Gladys Shollei
9. Hon Wilson Kogo
10. Hon Samuel Moroto
11. Hon Hon Joshua Kandie
13. Hon Tanui
14. Hon Moses Cheboi
15. Hon James Murgor.
