Ndii: I am Not Deputy President Like Ruto coz am not into Corruption, murder and megalomania

Economist Dr David Ndii has compared DP William Ruto’s academic credentials to those of Grace Mugabe saying its hallmark for ‘insecure scoundrels’.

Ndii was reacting to a post by the office of Prime Minister of Ethiopia who wrote: “Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed (PhD) is holding discussions with high ranking military commanders this morning…”

It continued “…marking the close of deliberations that have been taking place at different levels within the Ministry of Defence…”

may I suggest you drop (PHD). Its bad PR. Your PM does not need credentialism—his leadership speaks for itself. Academic credentialism in Africa is the hallmark of insecure scoundrels like Grace Mugabe and William Ruto. https://t.co/6nLHHBCA3s — David Ndii (@DavidNdii) November 8, 2018

But Ndii who noticed the postgraduate doctoral degree at the end of the Prime Minister’s name said credentialism is bad PR.

“May I suggest you drop (PHD). It’s bad PR. Your PM does not need credentialism—his leadership speaks for itself,” he said.

He added: “Academic credentialism in Africa is the hallmark of insecure scoundrels like Grace Mugabe and William Ruto.”

Last month, Ruto defended his PhD thesis on the ‘Influence of Anthropogenic Activities on Land Use/Cover Changes and Environmental Quality of Saiwa Wetland Watershed, Western Kenya’.

He defended his thesis at the School of Biological Sciences at the University of Nairobi. Ruto failed to graduate last year with a doctorate in Philosophy in Plant Ecology after missing out on what he said was set requirements.

Ndii further noted that a PHD is not an achievement adding that he got his own 20 years ago.

“…I earned my PhD 20+ years ago, why would I envy an academic fraud? It’s not an achievement. Amin, Bokassa made it to the Presidency. Corruption, murder and megalomania will get you there. William Ruto is eminently qualified— I’m not,” he said.

I earned my PhD 20+ years ago, why would I envy an academic fraud? — David Ndii (@DavidNdii) November 8, 2018

His reactions were treated to mixed reactions from Kenyans on Twitter who said Ruto earned the credentials while others opposed it.

“Very well said Prof Ndii. I have been pointing this out relentlessly to Dr Chris Kirubi and Dr Kalonzo Musyoka. it is way ridiculous. Hahahaha… Thank you,” @BenjiNdolo said.

@histofactors said “He{Ruto} has earned it. He has the right to use it. Don’t impose your discretion on others.”

I never use it. Other people do. Fighting credentialism in Africa is difficult. It offends those who want to use them. — David Ndii (@DavidNdii) November 8, 2018

“Must you drag the @WilliamsRuto in every tweet?” @makuminjubi posed.

@DMwanyalo said, “Also the academic credentials speak for itself through work and excellence.”

“Only in Kenya where politicians introduce themselves as Honorable So and So. Shameful,” @samkariuki said.

@AGMEDHIN said “Good suggestion, if they listen At least, the PHD after the name is better than adding Dr. Before the name. Some even add, Dr. Engineer etc.”

“I thought this was Ethiopia matters, where is Ruto in this. we like being petty at sometimes,” @MYQMucheru said.

‏@dantorish1 said “Where does DP Ruto come in this? This terrible hatred of the DP by ODM scoundrels like David Ndii, Gladwell Otieno & other ODM goons has reduced them to zombies.”

Ruto has been working on his PhD since 2012 before he became the deputy president.

In June this year, Ruto presented his PhD progress report to the director of School of Biological Sciences Prof Paul Ndegwa, accompanied by his supervisor Prof Jenesio Kinyamario.

Ruto’s handlers posted a series of photos of the PhD candidate in Saiwa swamp in gumboots collecting water samples.