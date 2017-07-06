”We Will Support Raila NASA in Bomet”- Jubilee Senator Hon Lagat DECLARES

Cracks and division have emerged between Jubilee Party aspirants in Bomet County over campaign funds allocated to them by Jubilee.

This emerged over the weekend during a stormy crisis meeting held at party offices in Bomet where they accused the Jubilee Gubernatorial aspirant Joyce Laboso for withholding campaign funds and converting it for her personal use and to fund her own campaign at the expense of other Jubilee aspirants.

The Jubilee candidates led by Senatorial candidate Dr Christopher Langat, Women Representative Joyce Korir, Parliamentary and MCA candidates took issue with Laboso for her refusal to share campaign funds given to them by Deputy President William Ruto.

Mrs Korir accused the Sotik MP for misusing them to campaign for her across the county while at the same time denying them campaign funds she receives from the DP and Jubilee Party.

In an audio clip recorded at the meeting that has gone viral, the angry candidates have vowed not to support Laboso on her quest for the gubernatorial seat saying the Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly has nothing to offer to the people of Bomet County but a project of the DP.

They said they will campaign for themselves using their little meagre resources and drum up support for the Re-election of the incumbent Bomet Governor H.E Isaac Ruto adding that Laboso has no agenda for the people of Bomet County but a proxy of the DP.

“Laboso cannot campaign on her own but relies on the DP to help her campaign across Bomet. This woman has refused to share campaign funds with us and she will not,” the women rep said.