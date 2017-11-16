“We Will Not Support DP Ruto In 2022”- Hon Martha Karua Vows

Former Gichugu Member of Parliament and Kirinyaga Governor aspirant Martha Karua has vowed not to support DP William Ruto Presidential candidature in 2022.

Speaking at NTV’s Side Bar, former Justice Minister said that even in 2013, she only supported Uhuru and not Ruto.

She promised to rally her supporters behind the candidate that will be competing against Ruto.

Political pundits say Karua’s latest predicaments are caused are as a result of her disrespect for the DP.