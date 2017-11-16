“We Will Not Support DP Ruto In 2022”- Hon Martha Karua Vows

Former Gichugu Member of Parliament and Kirinyaga Governor aspirant Martha Karua has vowed not to support DP William Ruto Presidential candidature in 2022.
Speaking at NTV’s Side Bar, former Justice Minister said that even in 2013, she only supported Uhuru and not Ruto.
She promised to rally her supporters behind the candidate that will be competing against Ruto.
Political pundits say Karua’s latest predicaments are caused are as a result of her disrespect for the DP.
Martha Karua will not support William Ruto in 2022; she says it is a choice. #Sidebar pic.twitter.com/YB4SeuVMVg
— NTV Kenya (@ntvkenya) November 15, 2017
Comments
Anonymous says
Lady, you are not alone.
Nobody in their right mind will vote for that booby come fraudster come arap mashamba come arap cholera.
ken o says
End of a chapter
Move on pls
Phil says
Who would want endorsements from political failures like her
Jibe says
Karma is a biatch. 2007 you enjoyed the rigging tha gave you a ministerial position. 2017 you have been rigged out.
The Bible says do unto others as you would like done unto you.
Mutahi Ngumi says
You harvest what you sow!