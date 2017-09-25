”I Will Not Apologize, Calling Someone ‘Mtoto Wa Mbwa’ Is Not An Abuse or Illegal” – Hon Babu Owino

By Hob Babu Owino

I will not apologize to anyone because I called nobody’s name during my yesterday’s address.

We have so many presidents in Kenya,from the President of sonu to all presidents of students union in Kenya,President of the Supreme Court,President of Youth senate and many more.However I will stick to objective politics and will never abuse anybody.

Let my brothers and sisters from the kikuyu nation know that I did not abuse their president.

One kenya one nation.Lastly in law calling someone a mtoto wa umbwa(a puppy) is not an abuse.God bless Kenya.Babu Owino



