”I Will Not Apologize, Calling Someone ‘Mtoto Wa Mbwa’ Is Not An Abuse or Illegal” – Hon Babu Owino

By Hob Babu Owino
I will not apologize to anyone because I called nobody’s name during my yesterday’s address.
We have so many presidents in Kenya,from the President of sonu to all presidents of students union in Kenya,President of the Supreme Court,President of Youth senate and many more.However I will stick to objective politics and will never abuse anybody.
Let my brothers and sisters from the kikuyu nation know that I did not abuse their president.
One kenya one nation.Lastly in law calling someone a mtoto wa umbwa(a puppy) is not an abuse.God bless Kenya.Babu Owino
Comments
murasira charles says
Joho arrested.
Anonymous says
Well said, nothing new from a Raila mentality. Kenyan will move on.
Anonymous says
Spoilt child.
Maks says
That happens in Kenya,Manji said ninaongea na mwenye mbwa the next moment he was suffering,somebody was loved by the prezo’s hawara the next time he was loved n custody with his children,If you Kenyans will allow jubiloter to change that constitution, Kenya will go to mbwa,lkn tutumie hiyo Uhuru vizuri.
JozMan says
Is it Kikuyu President ama we talkin about Kenya President..?????
Anonymous says
luo nationalism at its peak before the odinga family gets a break.