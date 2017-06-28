Kenya Today

Kenya News, analysis & in-depth reports

If 85% of Kenyans turn out to Vote, Raila will Win with 8.6m AGAINST Uhuru 7.7m. God’s Timing is the Best!

If 85% of Kenyans turn out to Vote, Raila will Win with 8.6m AGAINST Uhuru 7.7m. God’s Timing is the Best!

11 Comments

Numbers cruncher Frank Njoroge has extrapolated the voter figures and used 2013 voter turnout to project August. A close race, which NASA will win. #NASAForKenya

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Disclaimer