If 85% of Kenyans turn out to Vote, Raila will Win with 8.6m AGAINST Uhuru 7.7m. God’s Timing is the Best! June 28, 2017 11 Comments Numbers cruncher Frank Njoroge has extrapolated the voter figures and used 2013 voter turnout to project August. A close race, which NASA will win. #NASAForKenya
Comments
shoga joho says
what happened to 10 million strong? keep on dreaming
Anonymous says
Vote turnout are projected to be 85% against the expectations of 95%….. Knowledge will kill one day. I wish you had even a 1/4 of my cerebrum. # Kenya for the people #
Anonymous says
What hapened to unga
Arokjasigama says
May the best candidate win.
wilson says
raila the Kenyan president from 8/8
WAFULA THE GREAT.... says
sasa hapo naona wakenya tuto mbele NASA
Anonymous says
so now you have realised 10M is a dream??
CORD LEADER. says
nasa tibim
jackline says
yes it will happened coz he is da choosen one be blessed wuod oganda
Toriotich says
Bondo express is a must. Bye bye ojinga you spent your last bullet long time ago.
Anonymous says
Uhuruto mpaka hague