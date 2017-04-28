”I Will Defend Bomet Gubernatorial Seat, NASA is an Alliance of Many Parties”- H.E Governor Isaac Ruto

GOV RUTO – I WILL DEFEND BOMET GUBERNATORIAL SEAT.

Bomet Governor H.E Isaac Ruto has dismissed rumours circulating in social media forums claiming that he will not defend his Gubernatorial seat in the August 8 General Election.

Ruto who is NASA’s Co-Principal said he will seek re-election in the polls on Chama Cha Mashinani (CCM) party adding that those behind the rumour were his political detractors whom he said had sensed defeat.

The CCM party leader said he joined NASA as an equal partner with his fellow Co-Principals saying there was no superior co-principal in the coalition’s Pentagon team.

Speaking at Kitwek FM this morning Ruto urged residents of Bomet County and CCM supporters to ignore the rumour saying he will defend his seat in the election.

He said he was confident that he will triump against his rival, Sotik MP Joyce Laboso in the contest.

He clarified that NASA was a coalition of several political parties saying it was not a political party as claimed by Jubilee sympathisers.

Ruto said he will launch his campaign to defend his Gubernatorial seat on Saturday 6th, May at Bomet Green Stadium saying he will use the occasion to educate the people of Bomet and CCM supporters on the structure of NASA.