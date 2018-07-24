‘Your Wife will Leave you if she Spent Five Minutes with CS Achesa’, Khalwale Tells Senator Malala

Former Kakamega senator Boni Khalwale has launched yet another scathing attack at current senator Cleophas Malala.

While speaking at a public forum in Kakamega county the vocal Khalwale mocked Malala’s bedroom prowess, creatively suggesting his body size made him weak in bed

The self acclaimed bull fighter sensationally claimed that Malala’s wife would never go back to him should she spend five minutes with Sports Cabinet Secretary Rashid Achesa who hails from the county.

The ‘bullfighter’ in his usual demeanor claimed Rashid was very fit, a clear indication that he could handle the senator’s wife perfectly well.

”When I look at Rashid, with his fitness, if you give him just five minutes with Malala’s wife, she won’t go back to him(Malala) that day, she will know she has finally found a man,” Khalwale said in a deranged attack against the senator just days after he trolled Malala in yet another heated scene, in which he claimed he (senator) had disrespected senior Luhya politicians.

Khalwale on Saturday, July 21, asked Malala to go back to Nyanza where he belonged and stop disturbing Luhyas. These, the former senator said after Malala allegedly insulted Echesa during commissioning of the Kakamega medical training college