Widow accuses Nairobi Woman Representative Esther Passaris of land grabbing

By Nephat Kinyua

A widow of Asian origin has accused Nairobi Woman Representative Esther Passaris of land grabbing.

Alka Roshanlal Hanspal claims who is a Nairobi based businesswoman has claimed her life is in danger and has now relocated to Mombasa from the capital city after she moved to court over the tussle with Passaris on her multi million shillings property located in Kitisuru.

Speaking in Mombasa on Saturday Mrs Hanspal told journalists that she now fears for her life and that of his only child, Cheyanne.

She said strangers have been trailing her whenever she went home in the leafy suburbs of Kitusuru, where she used to own a house worth more than Sh300 million.

“I had to run away from Nairobi because I felt my life is in danger. I felt people were following me everywhere I went,” she said.

She further says she has thrice been trailed by strangers in tinted cars and was even once carjacked.

“The carjackers took from me all the documents that I had. Why would a carjacker be interested in documents that I’m carrying?” posed Alka, who is the widow of prominent businessman Kultar Singh Hanspal.

The woman has already reported the matter at Spring Valley police station.

Her husband Mr Kultar died in 2012 after suffering brain stroke.

The documents stolen from Alka were pertaining to a court case pitting her against Nairobi woman representative Esther Passaris.

According to court documents, Passaris claims Alka entered into an agreement for lease of the house for one year effective from September 1, 2006.

She has been living in the house ever since.

However, Alka denies this saying there was no binding agreement for lease signed between her and Passaris.

Alka said she was forced to sell the property at a throw away price in 2014 so she could get a peace of mind but that has not happened.

She sold the house to a businessman who has also been sued by Passaris.

On Saturday, Alka said: “In fact, even today I live in fear. Whenever I have to go for a court session in Nairobi, I don’t know who is watching me.”

“I’m calling upon the IG, DCI, the CJ Mr Maraga, DPP or anyone who is in authority to help me find justice and be safe,” said Alka.

“I feel bad for the person who bought the property from her because he is not enjoying it,” she said.

The property in question sits on a 2.5-acre piece of land, with the mansion alone sitting on one acre.

The property was valued at Sh300 million in 2014 but its value has since risen further.