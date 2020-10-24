Why Uhuru meeting with Boda boda was important, exposes DP Ruto hypocrisy and cheap PR

By Andrew Muiga via FB

Yesterday’s meeting between UHURU Kenyatta and the bodaboda fraternity was a restoration of their eroded dignity. Bodaboda guys have been made to believe they are the scam of the earth only fit to sit at the feet of the rich man like Lazarus waiting for crumbs as the rich man’s dogs lick their wounds.

They have come out of the meeting feeling like any other high dollar investor with their heads held high, confident, chest out like a son who knows his father for their father has finally recognized them.

Bodaboda guys will no longer be the reference of poverty and lawlessness. Mothers will cease warning their daughters against them, instead they will be the most sought after eligible bachelors.

That’s what happens when the right people believe in you. The right people don’t incite you to believe you are a victim of everything and that the world owes you instead they teach you how to fish, enable you to reach your full potential and be that person you have always wanted to be. The person who gives you fish instead of teaching you how to fish does not believe in you. The person who gives you a dollar instead of teaching you how to make your own dollar doesn’t believe in you, he believes more in the dollar he has given you.

Comments:

Wahome Thuku: President Uhuru is putting in place structures to ensure this industry becomes big and better. We have 1.7 million bodabodas in Kenya. About 100k of the motobikes are held in police stations countrywide. They should be released to the owners and start a clean slate.



Ngunjiri Patrick: Meeting people like Boda boda men is one of the vote/support hunting strategy that politicians have been using since time immemorial. Ruto was not the first one to use it, he simply started implementing his voting hunting process prematurely and now that other politicians have started doing what he has been doing since 2017, don’t say that they’re copying him. It’s simply part of the game. The issue is who will win their hearts



Kimani Wa Thuo: We are at last having a conversation that the Doyen has been talking about all along.And it should not end with the Boda bodas,there are mama na baba mbogas, mkokoteni guys..that is the walala hoi that this government has ignored till they had to be woken up! Daktari will continue setting the pace and wish the two brothers a nice copy pasting.