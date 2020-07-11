WHY Uhuru cannot sack CS Amina Mohammed, wants to offload her to WTO but then Nigeria’s Ngozi Iweala complicates the maths

It is obvious that President Uhuru’s hands seems tied, he cannot send CS Amina Mohammed to inflation , he simply can’t sack the good Somali ‘girl’ with roots in Kakamega and Rift Valley though she is of Somali extract. What with reshuffling her from Foreign Affairs, Education then to the colorless Sports docket.
Well, for starters, CS Amina, 58 is linked to former President Moi regime, it is not clear how but it is public domain that her brother billionaire Ahmed Jibril served as Mzee Moi’s finance/Business adviser. Ahmed is a graduate of University of Nairobi’s school of business and Harvard Business School where he graduated with an MBA.
Amina has had a super career since concluding her studies in the communist East Europe, she joined the Foreign Affairs ministry and later at the UNITED NATIONS, she later joined the Kibaki government having been appointed Permanent Secretary in ministry of Justice and Constitutional Affairs where she replaced Prof Kithure Kindiki who moved to University of Nairobi to be chair of Faculty of Law.
Back to her brother Ahmed, he is said to have consulted for the high and might in Moi regime including Nicholas Biwott, Benjamin Kulei among others, he is the brains behind the successful business empire (that employees thousands of Kenyans) of Mzee Moi and his associates thus making him a deep state operative and thus a strong pillar in his sister Amina’s career path.
CS Amina also gave out all her total self in making sure the Uhuru ICC case comes to a close with little impact and therefore Uhuru feels obligated to keep her above inflation. President Uhuru is known to be fiercely loyal to his friends and that is why Amina will continue to be kept on the payroll.
In 2017/8 it was alleged that a least Ksh437.7 million was spent in lobbying for her to be the African Union Commission chairperson, she lost Chad’s Moussa Faki Mahamat. This was Uhuru’s first attempt to offload her from the cabinet, back then there was rumours of her being in a cold war with her principal secretary Monica Juma who sources said is more technical and deep than Amina. She was deployed to Education docket paving way for Dr Juma to take over as the CS.
BACK TO THE WTO Director General bid
Amina’s bid for the WTO Director-General position has been dealt a blow after Nigeria’s Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala and Egypt’s Abdel-Hamid Mamdouh joined the race.
Ms Amina is angling to succeed the current Director-General, Mr Roberto Azevêdo, who has announced he will step down on August 31, 2020.
Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala is a global finance expert, an economist and international development professional with over 30 years of experience working in Asia, Africa, Europe, Latin America and North America. Currently, Dr Okonjo-Iweala is Chair of the Board of Gavi, a Vaccine Alliance.
Previously, Dr Okonjo-Iweala twice served as Nigeria’s Finance Minister (2003-2006 and 2011-2015) and briefly acted as Foreign Minister in 2006, the first woman to hold both positions.
She also had a 25-year career at the World Bank as a development economist, rising to the number two position of Managing Director, Operations. As Managing Director of the World Bank, she had oversight responsibility for the World Bank’s $81 billion (over Ksh8 trillion) operational portfolio in Africa, South Asia, Europe and Central Asia.
She is renowned as the first female and African candidate to contest for the presidency of the World Bank Group in 2012. Dr Okonjo-Iweala spearheaded several World Bank initiatives to assist low-income countries during the 2008-2009 food crisis and later during the financial crisis. In 2010, she was Chair of the World Bank’s successful drive to raise $49.3 billion in grants and low interest credit for the poorest countries in the world.
On the other hand, Abdel-Hamid Mamdouh from Egypt is a lawyer who has previously served WTO in several positions, starting from Senior Counsellor WTO Trade in Services Division between May 1993 – 2001.
He also served as the director of the Trade in Services and Investment Division of the WTO between May 2001 to September 2017.
Currently, Mamdouh is into private sector as a legal counsel to companies and associations.
On her side, Amina Mohamed before joining government worked as an Assistant Secretary-General of the United Nations and Deputy Executive Director of UNEP from 2011 to 2013.
She has served as an ambassador, permanent secretary and now a cabinet secretary
Kenya will be seeking the backing of African countries to clinch the post, but with the entrant of two candidates from Africa, the support from African countries will be divided among the three. The country is also expected to reach out to other friendly countries outside the continent, an exercise that could gobble up close to a billion shillings.
Other candidates who have expressed interest in the position of WTO Director-General include Dr Jesús Seade Kuri (Mexico), Mr Tudor Ulianovschi (Moldova), Ms Yoo Myung-hee (Korea), Mr Mohammad Maziad Al-Tuwaijri (Saudi Arabia) and Dr Liam Fox (United Kingdom).
2 more health workers succumb to virus – KMPDU
Masumbi •
We are about to reach a point of mass deaths and infections. Bed capacities around the country are not enough especially in hot spots like Nairobi and Mombasa. Turn conference centers like kenyatta and universities halls into covid wards. The hospitals will soon be overwhelmed.
Anonymous says
Brazil surpasses 70,000 coronavirus deaths
Despite the outbreak showing no sign of slowing down, several states, including Rio and Sao Paulo, have started relaxing containment measures.
In Rio, bars overflowing with people and crowds crammed onto beaches have caused much concern.
Brazil surpassed 70,000 coronavirus deaths on Friday, the health ministry said, though the number of daily fatalities appears to be stabilizing.
The ministry said there had been 45,000 new infections and 1,200 deaths over the last 24 hours, taking the totals to 1.8 million cases and 70,400 deaths.
Anonymous says
..Kenyans must reject to be enslaved by few dynasties and cronies…
question is what was 2010 katiba for if have not solved common Kenya problems.
Better NMS style grup to Run counties and corps etc.
No need of elections. …wasting time and resources and nothing to show after almost 60 yes of independence…
Anonymous says
read real issues that the gava failed to perform……….bure kabisa…
RETHINKING LEARNING
Schools have been closed, but did we need them?
Learning is the cognitive process of acquiring new skills or knowledge and it is a lifelong process.
“Someni vijana, muongeze pia bidii, mwisho wa kusoma, mtapata kazi nzuri sana”.
Our parents believed this mantra wholeheartedly. In turn, we believed it too, unquestioningly. Were we played? Absolutely.
This week, the Ministry of Education broadcasted an advisory for us to consider the 2020 academic year as having been wiped off the face of the academic cycle map. They told us that with the exception of Standard 8 and Form 4, all the other classes will remain in their current classes in 2021. The Ministry went further and directed that school fees paid in advance for second and third term will be carried forward to the 2021 school year. This is how dead the 2020 academic year is.
Through this directive, the Ministry of Education applied the yellow flag principle drawn from the car racing track competitions. When a yellow flag is displayed, it requires the race car drivers to slow down due to a hazard on the track, typically an accident or debris across the road. When the yellow flag is raised, the drivers behind are forbidden from overtaking those ahead of them until the hazard is removed.
Begs two questions; was closing schools and deferring a full academic year due to the coronavirus pandemic the last resort for the Ministry of Education? It probably was in light of the challenges of ensuring prevention measures regarding social distancing, mass testing and sanitization. However, does the yellow flag principle give unfair advantage to those following international cuccirula? Undoubtedly.
However, believing that a whole academic year is lost only obtains if you understand learning to be synonymous with schooling; and grade advancement with education. While we may lament that corona has costed us a full academic year, the more appropriate question we ought to interrogate is “are our children learning or schooling?”
Learning is the cognitive process of acquiring new skills or knowledge and it is a lifelong process. Schooling on the other hand, is the process of being formally educated between four walls with a rigid schedule, inflexible timelines, a regiment drilling of instructions and information, complete with bells and buzzers.
In the 2019/2020 budget, the education sector got the highest budgetary allocation of approximately KES 200 billion. The allocations were for tuition, infrastructure, human resources, tools and equipment, construction, exam waivers and higher education student loans. And this amount does not include the billions in CDF that our benevolent MPs spend on student bursaries and construction of mud classrooms and pit latrines. But what are the returns on this investment funded by your taxes?
According to the 2018 World Bank Education report, globally 6 out of 10 children and adolescents do not achieve minimum proficiency levels in reading and mathematics. In Kenya specifically, grade 3 students were asked to read the sentence “The name of the dog is Puppy”. 75% of those tested did not understand what the sentence meant. The report also documented that despite completion of secondary school education, more than 40 per cent of 19 to 20 year olds score below the basic literacy levels. Due to this, Kenyan children can only be expected to reach 52 per cent of their potential. Sadly this the return on investment.
If there is anything positive the coronavirus pandemic has accorded us, it’s the freedom to re-imagine; to dream; to innovate; to try the hitherto thought improbable. So let us reconceive what our learning would look like.
The idea that children need to be enclosed within four walls to learn needs to be re-explored. As human beings, we are hard wired to learn; to explore; to discover. These qualities do not magically appear simply because we are in class. If anything, they are smothered by being confined into one.
So let us imagine if we could model learning around the nyumba kumi concept. In this model, children would learn in their neighborhood with sizes not exceeding 15 per class, thus reducing overcrowding in poorly ventilated classrooms, increase teacher student attention ratio, and would not require children to wake up at the crack of dawn to squeeze into an already overflowing matatu to get to school on time. It would also reduce the expenditures parents spend on paying school fees, buying uniforms, school buses, facilities maintenance and fancy school trips.
Learning would take place indoors, or outdoors, depending on the weather. Learning would expand to include activities such as neighborhood clean-ups and tree planting. This would encourage students to acquire additional skills of responsible citizenry. Learning would also be pragmatic for instance, a basic mathematics class could be practiced in a market or supermarket as students shopped for their households.
Teachers would be directly interviewed and hired by the parents and would be drawn from the large pool of unemployed graduates or energetic retirees. This would reduce unemployment while improving livelihoods and would also reduce teacher absenteeism that greatly undermines student learning. A 2015 study by African Population and Health Research Center found that there is a 20 per cent teacher absenteeism rate in Kenya which translates to an equivalent loss of at least 60,000 cumulated teaching days in a week.
This model may not be the perfect dream that crosses all the t’s and dots all the i’s. But seeing as life has presented us with a canvas to reimagine, where is the harm in dreaming? After all, did you know that according to a report by the World Economic Forum, 65 per cent of the children entering primary school now will ultimately work in a job that doesn’t exist today? Given this stark reality, how well are we preparing our children for this rapidly evolving career landscape using a rigid curriculum, with rigid learning hours, using rigid learning methodologies while wearing rigid regalia? Where is our creativity? Our imagination? Our innovation? And our artistry?
Finally, my unsolicited advice is to the Ministry of Education; you cannot get rid of the rain, but you can minimize the extent to which you can get wet by buying an umbrella or a raincoat. Likewise, from all expert accounts, we may not get rid of coronavirus soon or by January 2021, but we can minimize the effect it will have on our children’s learning, by making the distinction between learning and schooling. Do you have the courage to dream?
The best teachers are those who tell you where to look but not what to see -Anonymous
Anonymous says
so sad the dreams and hard work of parents and pupils have come to nothing……sasa ati kazai mtaani kukwamua sewage ,kuokota taka taka ,bla blah bla…………na degree etc iko kwa saduka ya mabati nyumbani……
agriculture is dead,no industrialization…we buy toothpick,earbuds,matchbox,garlic,onions,oranges ,apples,mayai,rice,wheat,sugar etc from outside yet we have arable land and learned population…..what a waste ….and brag tujivunie kuwa wakenya….after 60yrs of independence…………….so sad!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Who is fooling and neglecting kenyans for way too long……….
dynasties fly out even during covid for medical treatment while Kenyans are dying daily of other diseases ,and now covid 19……..(with gavana and few already bought icu for themselves only and family)
