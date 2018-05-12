EXPOSED: Why Sonko Was Blocked To Speak At Uhuru Function, Clashed With CS Tobiko And Statehouse Programming Team

It has now emerged that the orders to undermine Governor Mike Sonko at President Uhuru’s function emanated from a top bureaucrat at Harambee house. President Uhuru, his deputy Ruto and other leaders including CSs, PSs and MPs/MCAs had gathered at Moi Forces Academy, Nairobi to mark the national tree planting day on Saturday morning.

The master of ceremony who is a statehouse employee one Mr Wanjohi skipped Sonko and invited Environment CS Keriako Tobiko to make his address yet the printed programme was clear that Governor Sonko was to speak and then invite the CS, its at that point that Sonko realised he was being played and moved fast to correct the situation, he grabbed the microphone as Tobiko invited DP DP Ruto forcing the deputy president to sit down .

Sources indicate that Wanjohi was under strict orders not to allow Sonko to speak and that is why he skipped him and proceeded to invite CS Keriako Tobiko. The environment CS is also blamed for making his remarks before SONKO yet the programme was clear that Nairobi governor was to address the gathering as the host then invite the CS.

Sonko is under siege from Mt Kenya mafia since the resignation of his deputy Polycarp Igathe, desipte appointing many Mt Kenya technocrats in his government the system is hellbent at undermining his government. City hall cartels are not happy with Sonko for sealing all corruption loopholes, they have ganged up with top Statehouse and Harambee house based technocrats to undermine Sonko by putting him on the defence in the hope that service delivery will be affected and thus pile pressure for resignation of Sonko or ask Uhuru to disband the county government. That Mt Kenya has ganged up against is so obvious, just check the anti-Sonko propaganda on mainstream media funded by known statehouse operatives (Sonko has accused Nation Media group for being used to run fake stories)

CS Keriako Tobiko is a systems person just like his mentor the retired attorney general (Attorney General Emeritus) Amos Wako. A quick preview at the history of Tobiko indicates that he is a conservative pro-systems lawyer since his days of practicing Law. He was scouted by Amos Wako to join the renown Hamiliton and Mathews Advocates (law firm) where Hon Wako was a senior associate before joining public service.

”Amos and Tobiko are very good friends, its Amos who scouted Tobiko from Law school to join Hamiliton and Mathews and taught him how to work with the system/Moi regime and subsequent regimes. Tobiko later established his law firm together with Kioko Kilukumi (another systems lawyer). Tobiko being a pro systems person may have easily obliged to play dirty work by failing to correct a protocol discrepancy”- a top lawyer told this writer in confidence.

Tobiko was appointed DPP with strong backing of late Hon William Ole Ntimama and Rt Hon Raila Odinga but immediately he got into office he quickly forgot his backers and was at the service of the Kibaki /Uhuru regime operatives, as the first holder of the independent DPP office he performed dismally considering the conviction rates especially those touching on high profile corruption cases, he goes down in history together with the Ethics and Anti Corruption Commission boss and former DCIO Muhoro as the heads of independent institutions that indirectly aided corrupt individuals to walk free due to botched or poorly prepared prosecution files.

Tobiko cut short his tenure at DPP to join Uhuru cabinet in 2018, as a systems persons he hopes may be that come 2022 he can be endorsed by the system to run for Governor Nairobi as a compromise bi-partsan candidate, being a minority (Masai), highly educated and handsome at his age he may attract support of the ever gullible Nairobi middle class, perhaps that is reason why he allowed to be used by Mt Kenya mafia to undermine a democratically elected governor. Tobiko is brother to Hon Peris Tobiko the Kajiado East MP (Jubilee)

Other alleged pro systems top lawyers include Ahmednassir Abdullahi, Githu Muigai, Fred Ngatia, Donald Kipkorir, Gathonye among others, they do a good work for their clients though!








