Why Ruto’s Tanga Tanga Movement Should be banned from Holding any Rally

Deputy President Dr William Ruto’s Tanga Tanga outfit has proved to be causing tension in the Country. This has driven Some of the Opposition MPs to call for the Movement’s ban from holding rallies.

The eight lawmakers claimed Tanga Tanga MPs went round the country spreading hate speech, in violation of the political truce – handshake – between President Uhuru Kenyatta and Opposition chief Raila Odinga.

The MPs, who addressed the media at Parliament Buildings, cited the movement’s attacks on Central Organisation of Trade Unions Secretary General Francis Atwoli.

Speaking in Lamu last weekend, Mr Atwoli claimed Dr Ruto’s name would not be in the ballot in 2022, setting off a chain of reactions from Tanga Tanga MPs, who challenged him to explain his statement.

Saboti MP Caleb Amisi on Monday said: “Mr Atwoli does not belong to any party and statement he made is very clear. The Building Bridges Initiative is meant to clean up the country’s politics before 2022.”

Mr Amisi said Uhuru had clearly stated that it was time to fight corruption, but one side of his government was derailing him.

“Tanga Tanga is causing a lot of havoc in this country. It must be banned. It is creating an unnecessary climate of tension. We need to stop this outfit before it brings down this country,” Amisi said.

Rangwe MP Lillian Gogo said: “The microphone you use to insult those senior to you… will bring you down. In the next three years, it will be clear who will be voted out and those who want to take the country forward.”

Others MPs at the media briefing were Anthony Oluoch (Mathare), Samuel Atandi (Alego Usonga), Godfrey Osotsi (nominated), Elsie Muhanda (Kakamega) and Babu Owino (Embakasi East).

“Atwoli is an internationally recognised trade unionist. He also represents workers and it is within his rights to speak his mind on 2022,” said Mr Oluoch.

“Leave our mzee alone. He is a respected person, and when he speaks, the entire region has spoken,” Mr Osotsi added.

This was the latest episode in the current political power plays, fired by infighting in the ruling Jubilee Party.