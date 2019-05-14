Why Ruto is a big problem facing Kenya, 2022 is a wet dream

How do you go and stand next to the problems you are supposed to solve? Kenyan government has no excuse for letting Northern Kenya down. No excuse whatsoever. In other countries if you ignore people this much, they will take up arms and demand to govern themselves. They will secede. Northern Kenya are either Ignorant, gullible or very foolish.

This picture shows someone standing there who was supposed to have fixed the problems of those sited. The reason we must condemn these two con men standing here is because they never fixed anything. And they have guts to visit the same people afflicted with the same problems they dont care about for over 50years since independence. And they want us to think it is JUST OK.

The first responsibility of any GOVERNMENT is to ensure no one dies of hunger, diseases, drought, insecurity and lack of shelter. A government has no business existing if it has not solved these problems. Early this year the entire government of Finland led by the Prime Minister Juha Sipila resigned on March 29019 after failing to push through a flagship social and health care reform package. You see, civilized LEADERS resign when they cant provide BASIC NEEDS to their citizens. But Kenyan Government (Read Deputy President) goes and stands next to those they have let down, as if to say “How is your suffering mama? Are you enjoying it? I’m adding you more suffering next week”

The people in this photo since 1963 have died of diseases, hunger, drought, insecurity, bad roads, lack of water, no hospitals…They have been virtually neglected.. DP Ruto is the Government in this photo. He chose to visit them and take photos instead of FIXING their problems. For a sycophant and ignorant African, this is Ok. But truth is, this is not ok. This is SHAMEFUL. It is Horrific. This is the end of thinking capacity. It is the begining of witchcraft.