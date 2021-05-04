Why Raila SACKED his lawyer Otiende Amollo from parliamentary committee- Jakoyo Midiwo EXPLAINS

JAKOYO MIDIWO YESTERDAY ON RADIO MAYIENGA FM (Festus Amimo wuo Awasi).

– Orengo and group grandstanding to weaken Raila.

– Orengo and group do not want Raila presidency.

– Luo MPs must listen to Raila and stop having their own ideas on BBI.

– Calling MPs who are loyal to Raila as sycophants exposes the ORENGO group as pursuing their own agenda.

– Orengo and group being sponsored by the person financing their chopper trips across Luo Nyanza.

– Claims that is Raila behind both Orengo group and Wandayi/Nyikal Group false. On BBI Raila is behind Wandayi/Nyikal Group.

– Raila does not give leaders two contradictory instructions. He has been clear that he supports BBI.

– Raila is not recuperating well because of the noise going on in Luo Nyanza. Time leaders stop dishonesty.

– Luo region will not prosper if they still elect the kind of governors they elected 2013-2022 period.

– BBI at this stage cannot be opened.

– The 70 constituencies were shared according to present reality of overrepresentation/underrepresentation as indicated in the BBI formula.

– ORENGO sold out in 2016. I opposed their report.

– Land in Siaya belongs to me, Rasanga wants it by force.



ENDS…