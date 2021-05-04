Kenya Today

Why Raila SACKED his lawyer Otiende Amollo from parliamentary committee- Jakoyo Midiwo EXPLAINS

JAKOYO MIDIWO YESTERDAY ON RADIO MAYIENGA FM (Festus Amimo wuo Awasi).

– Orengo and group grandstanding to weaken Raila.

– Orengo and group do not want Raila presidency.

– Luo MPs must listen to Raila and stop having their own ideas on BBI.

– Calling MPs who are loyal to Raila as sycophants exposes the ORENGO group as pursuing their own agenda.

– Orengo and group being sponsored by the person financing their chopper trips across Luo Nyanza.

– Claims that is Raila behind both Orengo group and Wandayi/Nyikal Group false. On BBI Raila is behind Wandayi/Nyikal Group.

– Raila does not give leaders two contradictory instructions. He has been clear that he supports BBI.

– Raila is not recuperating well because of the noise going on in Luo Nyanza. Time leaders stop dishonesty.

– Luo region will not prosper if they still elect the kind of governors they elected 2013-2022 period.

– BBI at this stage cannot be opened.

– The 70 constituencies were shared according to present reality of overrepresentation/underrepresentation as indicated in the BBI formula.

– ORENGO sold out in 2016. I opposed their report.

– Land in Siaya belongs to me, Rasanga wants it by force.

ENDS…

  2. DICTATORSHIP people with different views on ruBBIsh are taken to be enemies of Odinga
    What democracy?
    Not in ODM???

