Why Raila Odinga Must Be President Come 2022

By James Omoro for Stanadrd

The Orange Democratic Movement leaders have maintained their resolve to grant Opposition leader Raila Odinga one final shot at the presidency.

Senate Minority Leader James Orengo said the former Prime Minister must be on the ballot in 2022. Speaking at God Bondo village during the burial of former Rangwe MP Joseph Ouma Muga yesterday that was attended by Raila Hon Orengo also said Kenya must undergo constitutional review to introduce parliamentary system of governance. He said Raila had struggled for democracy in Kenya and must be rewarded accordingly. “Raila has fought for multiparty democracy of this country and he is the person who can liberate Kenyans from economic problems facing us,” said Orengo.

The Senate Minority Leader said the Constitution was to blame for the government’s excessive borrowing and should be amended. “We must undertake constitutional review to enable us have the parliamentary system. The country has undergone a lot of tribulations which can only be done away with through constitutional reforms,” said Orengo.

The Siaya Senator also warned an unnamed senior government official against interfering with the truce between Raila and President Uhuru Kenyatta. His comments were supported by Homa Bay Women Rep Gladys Wanga, MPs Lilian Gogo (Rangwe), Ong’ondo Were (Kasipul), Adipo Okuome (Karachuonyo) and Homa Bay Senator Moses Kajwang’.

Hon Wanga said the constitutional change will lead to creation of policies which can enhance economic well-being of Kenyans. Hon Gogo urged Kenyans not to give up the fight for a better Constitution. “Let our supporters not get tired because Raila must become president. We must also be ready for the change in our constitutional change that can improve livelihood of the common man,” said Gogo.

However, Raila steered clear of the 2022 succession politics and urged Kenyans to help steer development. He promised to use the truce to fight corruption in the Government. The opposition leader called on the Government to reduce borrowing so that Kenya can tackle the debt owed to foreign countries. “I realised that Kenya was borrowing funds from other countries but a few selfish leaders were stealing them. I will use the handshake to advise the Government to reduce the borrowing to avoid making life more unbearable to Kenyans,” said Raila.

