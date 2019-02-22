Why Raila is angry with Kisumu Assembly speaker Onyango Oloo

It now emerges that Kisumu County Assembly Speaker Onyango Oloo is in even more trouble after a section of MCAs threatened to boycott house sittings.

The 44-member team led by Majority Leader Ken Onyango has threatened to take the action in protest against Oloo’s alleged incompetence and poor leadership.

They are also accusing Oloo of failing to realize opposition leader Raila Odinga’s directive that he either puts the house in order or exit office.

When he visited the house late last year, the former Prime Minister whose Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party controls the house gave Oloo three months to do the same.

But the Majority Leader and the team claims that the Speaker has been unable to deliver and is instead leading the house the way may other houses have taken, to acrimony.

“For as long as this House is going to be governed by unprocedural rules we are going to boycott it as members of ODM and make it difficult for business to be transacted because we do not want Kisumu assembly to go the direction others have gone where acrimony is the order of the day,” he told the Nation on Wednesday.

He added that his team is planning to take the court to the party leadership to report the Speaker who he claimed is thriving in disorder.

“This is why we are planning to take up this matter with the party leadership,” he added.

This comes at a time when the house seems divided with one side rallying behind the majority leader and the other in support of the Speaker.