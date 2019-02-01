Why Murathe could still be speaking as the Jubilee party Vice chairperson

Jubilee house seems to on smoke again after recent remarks by David Murathe who upto this moment, the registra of political parties has confirmed that no communication about the new leadership of the ruling party had been confirmed to her.



On Thursday, Murathe continued his onslaught against Deputy President William Ruto during a consultative meeting at former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka’s home.

Murathe claimed that the National Anti-Corruption Conference that was held on January 25 was convened to discuss Ruto.



During his resignation on January 6, the party leader indicated that his “position was no longer tenable”.

He also announced a movement that he would use to achieve his goal of preventing the Deputy President from ascending to power.

Part of his plan involves getting the Supreme Court to declare that since the DP automatically acts as president in the event that the incumbent is unable to discharge his functions, he should not be allowed to run for president after the two terms.

Murathe had earlier warned Ruto of dare consequences that awaits the former Eldoret North constituency in the much awaited 2022 presidential elections.