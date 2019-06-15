Why Muranga Woman Rep Sabina Chege was badly heckled, cried, forced to confess love for Uhuru Raila handshake

Murang’a Woman Representative Sabina Chege has denied she was heckled on Friday during an ‘Embrace’ rally in her county over her previosu links to William Ruto’s tanga tanga ralies. The vocal woman rep was forced to pledge loyality to Uhuru Kenyatta and cofessed his total love for the president.
Chege on Friday played host to the female politicians’ lobby group supporting the Handshake between President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga.
The hecklers were angered by her hypocrisy and demanded she take a bold stand and decide if she is with Uhuru or Ruto. The heckling forced the powerful Ann Waiguru to change script, she attacked DP Ruto over his premature campaigns and asked him to instead focus at helping Uhuru deliver Jubilee manifesto to Kenyans.
The woman rep had a difficult time trying to control the rowdy crowd to a point that she broke down into tears as she continued with her speech.
Murang'a County woman MP Sabina Chege was today cut down to size when she was booed at home for disparaging the DP. Forcing her to cry!
THE HUSTLER NATION IS REAL!.
Tribalism aside! A nation of Kenyans minus the dynasties. The die is cast! pic.twitter.com/rFnSCnARUc
😂😂😂😂 wish you were in Murang’a…. no one heckled…it was a beautiful event pic.twitter.com/Uu1xJZP1WD
Sabina Chege 1 yr ago.
How fast things change. pic.twitter.com/Hr00GBo0hC
That’s not issue! Whether dynasties or hustlers KENYANS MUST reject both. We are seeking alternative political leadership. You are history, my dear friend.
Simama ushinde hata MCA popote before trying to belittle those holding elective positions not like you who was walloped by @GovWOparanya of @TheODMparty . Ama namna gani?
U must be hecked coz of Ur association with dp do AKO poa just that his a thief and a defender of thieves e.g waititu so sonko is the ideal president and husler sonko for Prezzo
This is what i predicted eary in the year. Murang’a has ‘accepted’.One down, three to go i.e Waititu, Icungwa and Ndidi. I said before 2021, these tanga tanga loudmouths will be kneeling infront of Raila and Uhuru. Ruto is gone!
There is a reason why Uhuru himself and his brother, Baba Enugu, have never ventured in central Kenya to sell their handchieth nonsense. The solution to selling the handchieth is not sending some idle women reps but am glad that the message was sent back via Sabina’s heckling.
sasa wamama bila kazi wanaongea handshake kwani ni chakula ………..wanainchi wa kawainda pamoja na wakulima na wanabiashara ndogo ndogo are suffering every day….
can these ladies leaders tell watu wa central ……why coffee and tea farmer are paid poorly…………..yet price in international market are so high…..
tea in DXB –KSH700 FOR 250G
FARMER IN KENYA PAID —14KSK PER KILO…….
bomet lady gavana alienda London hospital for treatment………nyinyi wamama cannot do things differently for yourself,people and children like build or equipping hospitals..
Kenyans are foolish cry babies. They know very well that their money is schemed by fatcats at societies, most of who know nothing about coffee farming. Ask the fatcats from Kabare and Ngariama in Kirinyaga what was done to them cos of this nonsense. These days, farmers earn better. Here the mungiki nonsense was solved for good.