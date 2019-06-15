Why Muranga Woman Rep Sabina Chege was badly heckled, cried, forced to confess love for Uhuru Raila handshake

Murang’a Woman Representative Sabina Chege has denied she was heckled on Friday during an ‘Embrace’ rally in her county over her previosu links to William Ruto’s tanga tanga ralies. The vocal woman rep was forced to pledge loyality to Uhuru Kenyatta and cofessed his total love for the president.

Chege on Friday played host to the female politicians’ lobby group supporting the Handshake between President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga.

The hecklers were angered by her hypocrisy and demanded she take a bold stand and decide if she is with Uhuru or Ruto. The heckling forced the powerful Ann Waiguru to change script, she attacked DP Ruto over his premature campaigns and asked him to instead focus at helping Uhuru deliver Jubilee manifesto to Kenyans.

The woman rep had a difficult time trying to control the rowdy crowd to a point that she broke down into tears as she continued with her speech.

Murang'a County woman MP Sabina Chege was today cut down to size when she was booed at home for disparaging the DP. Forcing her to cry!

THE HUSTLER NATION IS REAL!.

Tribalism aside! A nation of Kenyans minus the dynasties. The die is cast! pic.twitter.com/rFnSCnARUc — Dr Boni Khalwale, CBS (@KBonimtetezi) June 14, 2019

😂😂😂😂 wish you were in Murang’a…. no one heckled…it was a beautiful event pic.twitter.com/Uu1xJZP1WD — Hon. Sabina Chege (@SABINACHEGE) June 15, 2019

Sabina Chege 1 yr ago.

How fast things change. pic.twitter.com/Hr00GBo0hC — Mwaura🇰🇪 (@MwauraGeorgeQA) June 15, 2019

That’s not issue! Whether dynasties or hustlers KENYANS MUST reject both. We are seeking alternative political leadership. You are history, my dear friend. — Dr Willy M Mutunga, Chief Justice, Kenya (2011-16) (@WMutunga) June 14, 2019