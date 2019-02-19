Why Mbadi and Glady’s Wanga are having sleepless nights over 2022 elections

The appearance of former Kasipul-Kabondo MP Oyugi Magwanga with opposition chief Raila Odinga at the weekend has reportedly caused jitters among ODM politicians from Homa Bay.





The move by the MP to align himself with Raila after losing to Governor Cyprian Awiti at the Supreme Court has confused politicians from the county, who have indicated their bid to succeed the county boss.

Some of the MPs were yesterday overhead complaining that by moving back to ODM, the former legislator would interfere with their succession plan.

Magwanga had put a spirited fight against the incumbent and would be a serious threat should he rejoin ODM, which is enjoying fanatical backing in the region.

Homabay women representative Gladys Wanga and Suba counterpart Minority leader John Mbadi have vowed to square it on the ballot in 2022 in gubernatorial race.