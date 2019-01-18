Why Kalonzo won’t be a President through thick and thin

Kalonzo is losing influence day by day. The man who used to command the entire Ukambani region is now facing a rebellion from all corners.

In Kitui, Governor Charity Ngilu feels like his brigades (MCAs) do not mean well for the people.

Together with her colleagues Alfred Mutua (Machakos) and Kivutha Kibwana (Makueni), the governors criticize the Ukambani political kingpin for what they term as a poor development track record.

They accuse Kalonzo of using underhand tactics to frustrate their leadership to remain relevant.

The governors feel that time has come for the Wiper leader to hang his political boot and pave way for a youthful leader to help the Kamba nation rise to power.

Mutua has already declared that he has what it takes to become the next Kenyan president.

It, however, remains unclear how he will play his cards right when that time comes.

Despite the fact that he has a good performance record, there is more to be done for him to become a president.

The events in the Ukambani region leaves the community in a state of confusion on who to back for the seat.

However, Kalonzo remains the only hope for the Kamba nation.