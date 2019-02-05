Why Kalonzo risks loosing the Ukambani kingpin position

Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka is yet on a hot soup , this is after Ukambani deputy governors throwing their weight behind their bosses and reaffirming the resolution to strengthen the South Eastern Kenya Economic Bloc.

Francis Maliti (Machakos), Nzau Wathe (Kitui) and Adelina Mwau (Makueni) yesterday said governors Kivutha Kibwana, Charity Ngilu and Alfred Mutua were the best people to steer the region’s social, political and economic transformation.

They spoke at a press conference at Maliti’s office in Machakos town.

Maliti, who read the joint statement, said the formation of People’s Empowerment Movement by their bosses was a step in the right direction.

“We laud our governors for choosing a direction away from the status quo. The choice was influenced by the urge to provide services to wananchi,” Maliti said.

But the three deputy county chiefs said the movement has nothing to do with politics.

They said their main aim was to strengthen Sekeb and concentrate on the development of roads, dams and factories.

“We will also establish a regional bank and promote agriculture by establishing fruits processing plants,” Maliti said.

He said the bloc wants to create a conducive environment for both local and international investors.

Mwau asked MCAs to resist the temptation to overstep their mandate. “MCAs should clearly understand their role is oversight and not implementation. They must also stop forthwith being used by other political forces to gang up against governors,” Mwau said.

She said abuses and insults directed at the governors on social media were “old-fashioned.”

She added: “Politicians must behave honourably in the way they act and speak. We don’t want politics of doom.”

Last month, Mutua, Ngilu and Kibwana unveiled the movement, saying it will replace “the old script of politics” with a brand new philosophy of citizens-centred approach.

Wiper party supporters have dismissed the movement, saying it is meant to derail party leader Kalonzo Musyoka’s 2022 presidential ambitions.