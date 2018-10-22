WHY Kalenjin MPs Stormed Out Of Uhuru Meeting In Bomet, It’s Getting Complicated for DP Ruto allies

A section of legislators from the Kalenjin community on Monday afternoon stormed out of an event that was addressed by President Uhuru Kenyatta in Bomet County.

The four lawmakers; Bomet Central MP Ronald Tonui, Bomet East MP Beatrice Kones, Konoin MP Brighton Yegon and Bomet Senator Christopher Langat stormed out after they were reportedly denied a chance to address the public during the official opening of Bomet University.

The legislators walked out of the function shortly after President Kenyatta had made his address.

The MPs were protesting alleged nepotism in the awarding of the contract for construction of the university. They also claim that most workers at the university are from one community outside the county

After the event, President Kenyatta proceeded to address the Lake Region Economic Block conference that brings together 14 counties mostly from Western and Nyanza regions, while the four lawmakers went ahead to address the media in Bomet County.