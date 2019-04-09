Why Kalenjin leaders met Raila Odinga, 2022 game plan rolling out

MEMORANDUM PRESENTED TO FORMER PRIME MINISTER RAILA ODINGA BY KALENJIN LEADERS AND ELDERS UNDER THE UMBRELLA TIME FOR CHANGE IS NOW, APRIL, 8, 2019, CAPITAL HILL

We the leaders and elders from the Kalenjin community from several parties including Kanu, sought an audience to meet former Prime Minister Right Honourable Raila Odinga to support the handshake and his 2022 presidential bid.

· We express support for the handshake between President Uhuru Kenyatta and Right Hon. Raila Odinga

· We believe the handshake goes a long way to unite the country.

· We support the Building Bridges Initiative and back the change of the Constitution to create the position of Prime Minister.

· We support Right Hon. Odinga’s stand on corruption and believe he has what it takes to lead this country after President Kenyatta.

· We ask the President and Right Hon. Odinga to continue the fight against corruption. We remind them that the Deputy President is not above the law and if he has been involved in the scandals as we are hearing he should be charged in court and step aside.

· On this note, we ask that Weston Hotel, constructed on land that is public be brought down as an example.

· We have more capable leaders who can take the position of Deputy President.

· We want an audit of all projects in the Rift Valley to establish their value and whether due process was followed in tendering. We want a quick determination on the issue of dams and in the meantime, we call for the suspension of their construction and other projects that in the region.

· We support the conservation of Mau and urge that we are better off evicting a few families and saving lives of millions

· We request Right Hon Odinga to start visiting the Rift Valley ahead of the 2022 elections. The region doesn’t belong to anyone.

· We are his foot soldiers on the ground and we would like him to team up with Baringo Senator Gideon Moi.

· We believe that Right Hon. Odinga and Senator Gideon Moi are the right candidates for the 2022 presidential bid.

· We urge our elected leaders to be courageous and follow in the footsteps of Joshua Kutuny, Alfred Keter and William Kamket, who are keen followers of Right Hon. Odinga.

Present

Hon Wilson Sosion

Hon Musa Sirma

Hon Nick Salat

Hon David Koech

Hon Lucas Chepkitony

Hon Paul Sang

Hon Micah Kigen

Mr. Kipkorir arap Menjo