Why Gusii MPs ashamed DP Ruto in Nyamira ,things falling apart !

20,000 or 50,000?; WHY DP RUTO’S RELATIONSHIP WITH GUSII MPs IS DETERIORATING

Deputy President William Ruto is increasingly becoming frustrated and disappointed with the dishonesty and untrustworthy of the Kisii and Nyamira MPs.

Prior to any Gusii visit, the DP handsomely facilitates them only for them to contribute less then what they get. A good example is today’s fundraising in North Mugirango where he was frustrated after MPs present contributed 20,000 instead of 50,000 that he gives them.

MPs Silvanus Osoro, Ezekiel Machogu, Alfa Miruka, Oroo Oyioka, Kemosi, Shadrack Mose and DG Maangi all embarassed the Deputy President for not contributing all they were given.

Save for area MP Joash Nyamoko who was given 500,000 but contributed 300,000! The Ekerenyo meeting that was meant to empower women turned out to be a hurling insults spree to the PM Raila Odinga and undermining the handshake. Unknowingly to the common Kisii and Nyamira Citizen, the event was meant to humiliate and frustrate the increasingly becoming popular CS Matiang’i. The Kisii and Nyamira MPs behavior has raised questions on whether they can be relied upon to fly the DP Ruto flag in 2022.

The Kisii voter appears to be intelligent and informed each day, but only time will tell.