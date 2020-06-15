Why Governor Waiguru deserves fair hearing and due process

Waiguru deserves fair hearing and due process
Since 2013, at least five governors have survived impeachment motions. Embu Governor Martin Wambora (Embu) Mwangi wa Iria (Murang’a), Paul Chepkwony (Kericho), Granton Samboja (Taita Taveta) and the late Nderitu Gachagua (Nyeri).
Of all the seven gubernatorial impeachment proceedings brought to the Senate, only two were upheld by full senate hearing, that is Wambora’s and Ferdinand Waititu’s (Kiambu). The rest were absolved by a committee of the Senate.
Today, Kirinyaga MCAs have done their part and one expects the standing orders, fairness and objectivity to be the guiding principles in dealing with Governor Anne Waiguru’s case. However, blood thirsty Tanga Tanga politicians allied to DP William Ruto have smelt blood and they are contradicting themselves in the confusion. To them, Waiguru must go home irregardless of procedure.
They are talking of precedent and at the same time demanding a full plenary session to determine Waiguru’s fate. Going by the precedent from the past, it seem the Senate has always left impeachment matters to be dealt by committee hearing.
Unlike the Waititu case in which the EACC was fully seized of the matter with the family of Waititu in court as he faced impeachment proceedings, in sharp contrast, the Waiguru’s case is fuzzy on evidence of corruption and abuse of office. The EACC have only just kick-started investigations after her impeachment.
If corruption cases are to be politically dispensed with as Tanga Tanga seem to suggest, then we are likely to have anarchy and 99% of governors will likely end up going home or to jail.
So which will it be?
By Phil Wesonga via Facebook
Gone Walter adds: Tangatang’s pursuit is not Waiguru.Just like Waiguru’s election as a governor was not about Kirinyaga people liking her better than the rest,but they were obsessed with sending a message to Raila and the opposition, pretty much as their intentions today.Their main objective is to flex their muscles at the president and the Rt.Honourable Raila Amolo in retaliation to the purge that took place in the two houses and changes in the cabinet…..
