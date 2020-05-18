Why Governor Rutto rejected Uhuru job offer, what president must do to vanquish DP Ruto in RV

It is now being reported that former Bomet Governor His Excellence Isaac Rutto rejected president Uhuru’s ffer to appoint him Chief Administrative Secretary.

Reliable source close to Statehouse reveal was quoted saying Governor Ruto respectively declined the offer arguing that it was only two years to the 2022 General Election and it could complicate his political plans. He however, agreed his party Chama Cha Mashinani will take a role in an expected Economic Recovery Council to steer post-Covid-19 strategy.

“Truth be told, the offer was below expectation, that is not a position to offer a popular and very competent politician like Ruto, if a regular militant like Peter Munya is a full Cabinet Secretary what of Rutto, our president sometimes takes things for granted”- a close ally revealed.

Pundits have confirmed that Uhuru’s approval ratings in Kalenjin land are at the lowest ever and therefore any politician jumping into bed to replace DP Ruto allies may be committing political suicide in the short-run. To demolish DP Ruto completely in Kalenjin land the president should appoint a serious politician to a position he can use to impact life of locals, like Agriculture docket.

If Rutto must join cabinet then he should be appointed to Agriculture or Finance dockets and be given resources to impact. like subsidized fertilizers, sorting out the issue of maize farmers, tea and milk. If Uhuru can sort farmers and also do proper messaging in local FM stations then DP Ruto will be vanquished. The locals want something in return, they know DP Ruto allies stole from them especially the NCPB but that is not enough, it has to be quid pro quo.

Governor Rutto has taken a low profile since his defeat in the 2017 elections with many anticipating that he will make a come back as the Bomet governor come 2022. whatever he is undergoing is not new to him, even as MP he used to alternate terms with Mzee John Koech