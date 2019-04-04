Don’t impeach DP Ruto, I will defeat and send him home in 2022

Machakos County Governor Dr Alfred Mutua has said that impeachment against Deputy President Dr William Ruto might not work.

Mutua argues that Kenya should not destabilize itself with an impeachment. Mutua wants an impeachment against the DP put on hold. He says he needs a chance to beat Ruto fairly in 2022 Presidential elections.

The Machakos County boss while speaking during an interview with Citizen TV’s Jeff Koinange on a Show dubbed JKLIVE aired on Wednesday night showed confidence in defeating Ruto in 2022 state house race. ” An impeachment against the DP might not work, we might also not want to destabilize the country with an impeachment. I also want a chance to beat him fairly in 2022. Anybody can be beaten, Kenyans have changed and can change things up,” Mutua said. An impeachment against the DP might not work, we might also not want to destabilize the country with an impeachment. I also want a chance to beat him fairly in 2022. Anybody can be beaten, Kenyans have changed and can change things up.#JKLive — Dr. Alfred Mutua (@DrAlfredMutua) April 3, 2019