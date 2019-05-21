Why Gov. Mandago is missing despite growing political temperature in Kenya

Amid the rising political temperatures over the fake gold syndicate, one politician has been conspicuously absent; the governor of Uasin Gishu County Jackson Mandago.

Unlike in the past where he has been vocal and not spared an opportunity to weigh in on issues of national significance, Mandago has taken a low profile.

The decision to stay out of the public limelight by the outspoken politician is a conscious one given that he is in his final term as governor.

In his final term, he has a lot of thinking to do as relates to his political future. This requires a retreat from the public eye so as to avoid the distractions.

Taking a low profile also allows him to analyse and read the unfolding political events and make an informed decision on what path to chart.

By appearing in public with other politicians, he risks appearing to be endorsing them.

In the past, Mandago has sent signals that he is interested in being the Rift Valley kingpin.

His absence could be a strategy to keep other politicians keen on controlling the Rift Valley vote guessing as to the path he intends to take.

This is also the time to work for those who elected him as governor so that he can leave behind a legacy that he can be proud and use to pitch himself for bigger seats.