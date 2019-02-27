Why Gov. Joho remains undisputed coastal kingpin and favorite presidential candidate

By Paul Mukana

Ali Hassan Joho is undoubtedly one of the most popular governors in Kenya.

The ODM deputy party leader and confidante to opposition leader Raila Odinga has risen in terms of his political achievements and is now the political kingpin in the coast.

Joho is a fearless politician dedicated to go an extra mile to serve his people.

Now that he has clearly declared his interest for the top seat in the 2022 polls, political pundits opine that the outspoken Mombasa county boss will be likely the man to beat.

He enjoys pregnant support in the coastal region and is slowly gaining fame in other regions. He has excellent oratory skills, a brilliant articulation of development programmes and a passion for devolution.

Besides, his net worth can allow him to comfortably fund a presidential campaign without seeking help from donors.

He has always fully rallied behind his party leader Raila Odinga who political commentators say he might endorse him for presidency.

Joho has frequently spoken in public about his ability to be president and this is an option that I cannot rule out at all. He has the ability to bring people together and serve them without bias.

His willingness to work with his political competitors is proof of his selfless mentality.

So, should Raila endorse him for the big job, he will definitely give other presidential aspirants sleepless nights.

Governor Joho has also increased his loyalty to President Uhuru Kenyatta.This seems to be a political strategy of gaining fame and wooing the government to foster more development programmes in his region.

All in all, a political figure of Joho’s caliber is one that cannot wither away easily due to his fame.

I strongly opine that despite his post in the 2022 political direction, Ali Hassan Joho will remain the political kingpin of the coast region and Kenya as a whole.