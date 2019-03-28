Why Expired Petty Politician MAINA KAMANDA Hates SONKO

By Gideon Mamboleo

Immediately after governor Nairobi governor Mike Sonko fed more than two hundred hunger stricken Kenyans in West Pokot and Turkana Counties, former Starehe Member of Parliament Maina Kamanda took it to social media and bashed governor Sonko for his gesture.

In his tweet, he claimed that the flamboyant Nairobi took advantage of the starving Kenyans to popularise himself by taking photos of him and them.

Immediately he tweeted, thousans of Kenyans from every nook and cranny took it to the same streets of Facebook and Twitter descended on the old man and roasted him properly for disrespecting Governor Sonko’s good deed.

Kenyans wondered why the expired but not retired politician sank that low to an extent of mocking the starving Kenyans.

It has been revealed that Maina Kamanda is still bitter with governor Sonko for sacking his son in law Danvas Makori as the CEC for health in Nairobi County.

Makori who is married to Kamanda’s daughter was fired by governor Sonko for incompetence and theft of public funds.

When Sonko took over from Kidero, he retained Mr. Makori in his government hoping he was a good man only to realize he was still conniving with the former governor to rob the County.

In a letter dated April 5, Sonko sacked Makori saying he did not have a choice after reviewing his performance.

“In view of this, your service as a CEM is hereby terminated with effect from the date of this letter. Upon clearance and satisfactory handover of all county government property and information in your custody, you will be paid,” he told Makori.

Maina Kamanda is on record trying to rig the current MP for Starehe hon Jaguar during the Jubilee nominations but the President came to his rescue and ensured he got his certificate.