Why Echesa has to respect Raila, will call him “Baba”

Remember when a bullish Rashid Echesa claimed that he will never refer to Opposition Chief Raila Odinga as Baba?

Echesa accused Raila of pushing for his ouster from President Uhuru Kenyatta’s cabinet.

In widely circulated video, Echesa was captured claiming that Mr. Odinga has been holding meetings with Western Kenya leaders, informing them that Kenyatta is not pleased with him.

“Raila Odinga stop mentioning my name. I am not your equal. The president was not stupid to appoint me in the Cabinet. He would have picked a professor but he settled on me, the son of a poor man.



“But now Raila Odinga is going round holding meetings with Western leaders, telling them that President Kenyatta wants Rashid Echesa out of Cabinet because he supports Ruto. Please Raila give me a break. I am not your equal,” a tough-talking Echesa said.

“We have one government led by the president and the deputy president and those are the only people I will pledge loyalty to. But not to you Raila Odinga. I will never call you Baba. My father died a poor man I even struggled to bury him.”A

As if hinting at his possible removal, Echesa remained adamant saying he would not be cowed or intimidated.

“If I am ejected from Cabinet. I am ready to come back home. This is where I belong. But I want to tell Raila Odinga that with or without that Cabinet position, the Luhya community is fed up with him. Leave us alone,” he said.

“If Raila Odinga has become the appointing authority in this country, I dare him to sack me.”

Well, Echesa has now been shown the door. He Could as well start referring to Raila Odinga as Baba.

The Choice is all his.

Meanwhile, Amina Mohammed has taken over the reigns of power from Rashid Echesa with Prof. George Magoha now taking charge of the Education docket.

Echesa on the other had remains jobless with a number of cases said to be awaiting him especially after Fake Currency and Gold were recovered from a house believed to belong to him.