Why DP Ruto Mps failed in Matiangi’s impeachment plot

National Assembly majority leader Aden Duale has denied claims that MPs are plotting to remove Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i from office after his name was dragged into the Sh400 million fake gold scam.

Minority leader John Mbadi (Suba South, ODM) claimed a section of MPs associated with Tangatanga, an amorphous political grouping supporting Deputy President William Ruto’s 2022 presidential bid, intended to sponsor a motion against the CS.

Mr Mbadi went on to claim that the legislators were using the gold issue as an excuse to punish Dr Matiang’i because the DP has not been happy since President Uhuru Kenyatta gave him more responsibilities.

Mr Mbadi also alleged that two MPs from Murang’a and Kericho counties, who neither denied nor confirmed the claims, were leading the mobilisation of signatures to force out the minister.

PROTECTION

On Wednesday, however, Mr Duale (Garissa Town) dismissed his colleague’s claims, noting the threshold for removing State officers such as the President, DP and Cabinet Secretaries is very high.