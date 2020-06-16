Why DP Ruto’s ex Hon Cate Waruguru paid Raila a visit

Laikipia county woman MP Kate Waruguru, once likened Rayila to a bull who had been grazing with cows for decades

None of the cows was becoming in-calf making it very evident that the bull was either not mounting the cows or was mounting them but firing blanks

She hated Rayila, with passion

Of course we are reminded daily that in politics, there are no permanent enemies, we have every reason to take Waruguru’s Saul to Paul conversion with a pinch of salt

Those who have read the legend of Luanda Magere, remember too well how the warrior was doing well until they sent him a Kispsigis lady to spy on him, and eventually selling his weaknesses to his adversaries

This led to his murder. Some of these Waruguru could be on espionage or they are sent to intentionally deliver corona to the old man, a biological warfare aimed at reducing competition

Jakom, I hear you are eating “minofu”. You could be dining with a devil. If you don’t use a long spoon, you could be the next “munofu” ( or what the singular of minofu)

Over to other matters of the day, today the treasury CS presented the budget for 2020/21 financial year. No budget has ever come out with any tangible plan to rescue hoof eaters from the misery of hard life

That wouod need a every radical approach. The proposals that always come from the budget are way too cosmetic to change anything

As such, we hoof eaters aren’t bothered by the nitty gritty of the whole affair

The only budget that we found outstanding was that of 1997/8, when Orengo attempted to snatch minister Mudavadi’s briefcase, forcing him to tuck it between his thighs, close to the gun

The pandemonium was very dramatic

Lastly, on different matters, Tanzanian president Pombe Magufuli, today coughed thrice and sneezed twice, in public function in Dar as Salaam

The pulmonologists of Mukuru Kwa Zuckerberg are analysing the cough and the report will be out shortly, if the cough had any similarities with that which Nkurunziza had before he boarded the plane

We are awaiting the results

By Jerome Ogola via Facebook