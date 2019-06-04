Why Daily Nation attacked Governor Sonko

By Palynn Otieno

It has now emerged that the Nation Media Group has hatched a plot to blackmail and tarnish the image of Nairobi City Governor Mike Governor.

The Daily Nation shocked the world on Monday when they penned a biased editorial comment calling for the arrest of Governor Sonko for allegedly donning a ceremonial uniform during the Madaraka Day celebrations.

Nation’s article stunned many since Sonko is not the first Governor to don the ceremonial attire. Meru Governor Kiraitu Murungi and Kakamega’s Wycliffe Oparanya have previously won such attires.

According to sources at Nation Media Group, top editors led by Daily Nation Executive Editor Pamela Makotsi-Sittoni have been bribed by Sonko’s opponents to ensure the Governor doesn’t get positive coverage in the daily paper.

Sources indicate that the Daily Nation has also been instructed to manufacture negative stories that will damage the credibility of Sonko and the Nairobi City County Government.

Below are images of Kiraitu donning the ceremonial attire just like Sonko.

