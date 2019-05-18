Why CS Matiangi threats over Huduma Namba registration were called a bluff

By Naftali N

The rush you are seeing for Huduma Namba is due to lack of information that Govt is using to threaten citizens.The exercise won’t close, only that it won’t be mobile, implementation of that Number will take minimum 1yr.

This is why: 1st they have to implement a law to make it a legal requirement that takes over 6monts, They have to generate cards for 40million Kenyans, that takes over 6 months, they have to integrate Huduma Database through APIs to NHIF,NSSF,PASSPORT ,NTSA etc for those systems to validate your number that will take over a year.

Those are optimistic timelines..So don’t get scared.This was a DEAL and tenderpreneurs have to justify the loot by making u register.Remember also they will ONLY make more money from card printing.After that…you are on your own na number yako.