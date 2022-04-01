Why cry baby Cleophas Malala should be rejected in Kakamega

This Weekend,a section of KKA in Kakamega County will be visiting Likuyani Constituency.

They want to ride on a narrative that Fernandes Barasa used Dr Connie and dumped her,how Barasa received some cash from Dr Connie,how Barasa promised Dr Connie to be a DG bla bla bla…all these just to whip emotions of our people.

Now here are the facts:

1) Fernandes Barasa never promised anyone to be his running mate from those who had earlier experienced interest-Tzimbwela ,John Imbogo,Dr Anami and Dr Connie.These four candidates endorsed themselves to be Barasa’s running mates without any agreement.It’s also weird for someone to claim she gave Barasa some cash,when it’s Fernandes Barasa and Godfrey Owori who have been giving her money when representing Fernandes Barasa in events.Actually, two days to her defection,Dr Connie was complaining Barasa has stopped “nawisharing her” and her friends when they visited him.

2) Fernandes Barasa kept insisting his running mate would come from Northern part of Kakamega County, Likuyani Subcounty was highly considered to align with Barasa’s mantra of “Maendeleo Na Usawa”. Fernandes Barasa emphasized that his government must incorporate the minority groups in Kakamega County such as the

Bukusus,Maragolis,Kikuyus etc who are dorminant in Likuyani Constituency,hence settling on Likuyani as his 2nd bedroom.This didn’t favour Imbogo,Anami and Tzimbwela.

3) From Likuyani Constituency,we only had one candidate who had expressed interest,that was Dr Connie Lusweti, unfortunately from the scientific analysis done by Barasa’s technical team,Dr Connie Lusweti failed to meet the threshold of being a DG.Since Barasa had insisted on getting his running mate from Likuyani Constituency,he directed his team to look for an alternative.Hon Innocent Mugabe who was a front runner in Likuyani MP race,with a ten year experience in regards to running county government affairs,was approached with a request to deputize Barasa.It wasn’t easy to change the mind of Hon Mugabe who had already invested a lot in MP race,but through intensive consultations,and the interest of the Likuyani people and the minority groups in Kakamega County at heart,Hon Mugabe accepted the offer.

To Dr Connie Lusweti,when you are already in a pit,don’t continue digging it deeper,and if it’s true you were most qualified to deputize Fernandes Barasa,why has Malala not considered you for the same position?

Likuyani Constituents won’t be moved by your ‘whipping emotions’ narrative.We are focused to deliver Governor of Kakamega County,and a DG from Likuyani Constituency.

#SystemYaFacts

#RejectCryBabies