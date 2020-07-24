Why Covid-19 should focus on the ruling elite, their condescension policy directives meant to humiliate the poor masses

Both national and county governments have been blamed for not focusing on preventive medical care but instead they are fast at diverting resources to reactive measures that only end up being looted by cronies. COVID-19 fund is a perfect example. Over to you Uhuru Kenyatta and council of governors Chair H E Oparanya.

Recently when the Daily Nation reported that for all the billions we have received to fight Covid-19, our best preparation is body bags and mass graves.

And for good measure, the government has taken a very militant approach to deaths and funerals. You die and you have to be buried under as soon as possible under heavy police presence.

This does not leave any room to ask any questions. But really?

It is not just Covid-19. Cancer has in recent times ravaged the country and families have been impoverished families, since they have to take loved ones to India for treatment. There has been little effort from the government to set up cancer centres out of their campaign manifestos. You just need to check the prices of some of these stuff, what you need to train oncologist and you will be mad and you wonder why we never even try.

Same with Covid-19. Why can’t we do the right thing? As in what stops us building capacity to fight Covid-19?

Government policy directives have this condescension, it is like us the masses are an inconvenience to the ruling elite.

Our government acts like the irresponsible husband who when the wife asks him to provide throws tantrums, turns violent and everything to evade his responsibility.



Dr Bonie Kahalwale captured it very well, a feeling of most Kenyans. Because of all the missteps of the government is handling COVID-19 and other disasters, Khalwale wished the tragedies afflicting the ordinary poor should instead focus on the ruling elite- genius !We deserve better man.