Why Aden Duale is quiet; listed as most wanted and banned from entering USA

By Cindy Wangechi- Peters.

The United States government has blacklisted and completely banned Majority Leader of National Assembly in Kenya, Aden Duale, from stepping into its soil, describing him as “an egregious threat to the security of United States of America, its installations and her citizens”

In a confidential letter dated 28th May, 2019 seen by American top media house sent to USA Embassy in Nairobi, Department of Homeland Security for Intelligence and Analysis head was quoted as saying;

“The US government has a policy of uncompromising stance against terrorism. We do not tolerate terrorist, their sympathizers or financiers and will never yield any ground to negative forces that seek to harm America or its interests.”

“We(USA) have been extremely patient with Aden Duale ever since he promised to release the list of Al Shabab terror group financiers in 2015. Since then, he has embarked on an uninspiring, unpromising and irresponsible enterprise of buck-passing, flippancy and political chest thumping on this weighty matter, leaving the US government with no doubt but to believe; he is part of the masked negative forces working in coalition with this terror group. He is an integral part of the group, and intentionally protecting it for reasons best known to him. Therefore,Aden Duale is no longer welcomed in the United States of America. He stands advised to surrender any USA visa in his possession as it has already been voided”

The Top USA media has indeed confirmed from the USA embassy official in confidence, that indeed they have received the order from Washington.

“We have received the order banning Hon. Aden Duale from visiting the USA from the Homeland Security department. However owing to political sensitivity of this matter, and strict confidentiality of personal data; we shall not divulge much to the public”. Noted Emily Fertik.

Soon after Al Shabaab terrorists attacked Garissa University College on April 2, 2015, Duale called a press conference and promised to work with local leaders and reveal the names of terrorists behind the heinous attack.

More than four years since the promise, Duale is yet to release the list of terrorists,leading to speculation that he is protecting Al Shabaab members.

When calls to release the list intensified, Duale said: “We are not playing politics. We are not answerable to anybody and we owe nobody any form of a list.”

Kenya has continued to witness terror attacks from Al Shabaab since 2015, with the latest being the Dusit2 hotel attack a few months ago.

In late 2013, soon after the Westgate terror attack, the security forces did a terror operation in Eastleigh area of Nairobi, after it emerged that is where most attackers were housed. Duale went to see the residents, and was recorded asking them to attack faraway places like Machakos, and not near where they lived in order to avoid government crackdown that could lead to deportation of illegal immigrants.